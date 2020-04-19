As the coronavirus pandemic drags on into its second month, at least for most people around the US, the long stretches of time spent at home under quarantines and stay-at-home orders can start to feel endless. People are having to get increasingly creative with quarantine activities they find to do.

Luckily, Pixar artists have come to the rescue — they’re offering video tutorials showing people how to draw characters from Pixar movies.

Weekends and free time have seemed an ill-defined construct, the longer the coronavirus pandemic goes on and most of us remain quarantined at home — hunkering down, marking time, riding out the virus. The days bleed into each other, one after the next, the weekends are here, and you’re still stuck at home.

People have gotten pretty creative in how they’re finding ways to keep entertained, now that the coronavirus crisis is well into its second month in the US. Quarantine Olympics, bingeing Tiger King on Netflix, and “virtually” touring art galleries and museums around the world are just some of the things people have found to do to keep busy. Meanwhile, here’s one I didn’t see coming and which the Pixar fan in me highly appreciates — the beloved film studio’s artists have begun sharing lessons you can follow to learn how to draw some of your favorite Pixar movie characters. Which, if you ask me, is hard to beat as a quality way to spend your time during your coronavirus quarantine.

If you’re among the millions of Pixar fans who saw Toy Store 4 recently, for example, here’s Pixar animator Emilie Goulet explaining how to draw “Canada’s greatest stuntman,” the Keanu Reeves-voiced character Duke Caboom:

Pixar’s latest release, Onward, has actually been highly affected by the aftermath of the coronavirus. Cinemas are shut down pretty much everywhere, which meant the film — which was slated to begin its theatrical run last month — went straight to video on demand and is now streaming on Disney+.

In this next clip, Onward story supervisor Kelsey Mann lays out a simple tutorial you can follow along with in order to learn how to the character of Barley Lightfoot from Onward.

This definitely seems like a fun way to keep kids busy during the abundance of time parents now have with them in light of coronavirus lockdowns. And afterward, you could cap it off by watching a Pixar movie together as a family.

For suggestions of other activities to do while quarantined, check out our previous coverage here. For example, through the Google Arts & Culture online platform, users can conduct virtual “tours” of some of the most incredible art museums anywhere in the world, something that might be especially fun to do right now and serve as a distraction from the stress of the news and updates about the coronavirus. It’s not the same as actually being there, but for now, we’ve got to take what we can get.

