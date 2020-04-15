iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 2 were released to developers on Wednesday.

Anyone with developer access can download the new iOS and iPadOS betas right now.

The second iOS 13.4.5 beta contains bug fixes and improvements.

Just hours after unveiling the 2nd-generation iPhone SE, Apple has released a new developer beta for both iOS and iPadOS. The second beta for iOS 13.4.5 contains the typical bug fixes and improvements, and as this is likely to be one of the last — if not the last — significant updates before iOS 14 arrives this summer, we are not expecting any major changes or additions. From what we know about iOS 13.4.5, it will allow Apple Music subscribers to share songs they’re listening to on Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories with the tap of a button.

Apple’s iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 2. We can also expect new versions of Apple’s public iOS betas to follow shortly. Wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4? We put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, it’s compatible with Apple’s latest beta software:

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

