The Galaxy Fold was both the first foldable phone Samsung had ever released as well as the most expensive when it came out in September 2019.

The only Galaxy Fold available was the $1,980 512GB model, but Samsung is reportedly preparing a 256GB model of the Galaxy Fold 2, which will sell at a cheaper price point.

In order to replicate the success of the Galaxy Z Flip, the price of the Galaxy Fold 2 needs to be more competitive.

Foldable phones haven’t taken off the way that some smartphone vendors expect them to, but there also has yet to be a foldable phone that the average consumer would consider using in place of their daily driver. Samsung came as close as any phone maker has with its Galaxy Z Flip, which had the allure of a foldable device paired with a price that didn’t make everyone balk, but it was still a niche product. In order for a foldable phone to break through, it will need both a revolutionary design and a price tag that most people will be able to stomach.

According to SamMobile, that might be exactly what we end up getting from the Galaxy Fold 2. Sources tell the site that the successor to the Galaxy Fold will include a base model with 256GB of internal storage at a lower price point than any of the original Fold models, bringing the barrier of entry down for consumers.

As SamMobile notes, the Galaxy Fold was the most expensive phone Samsung had ever released when it arrived in 2019, starting at $1,980. The Galaxy Fold with 512GB of storage was the only option, which meant that the only way to join the Fold family was to spend twice as much or as what one might spend on the Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e. That simply wasn’t a realistic alternative for a vast majority of smartphone buyers.

Nearly 14 months after the original Galaxy Fold was officially unveiled, Samsung might be looking to expand its reach. The Galaxy Fold 2 with model number SM-F916 is said to feature 256GB of storage. There will also be a second SM-F91x model with 512GB of storage. Obviously, the model with less storage space will be cheaper, and getting closer to the $1,380 price tag of the successful Galaxy Z Flip would help grow its audience.

Recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch Infinity Flex Display inside and a larger Infinity-V display on the front cover. The sequel will also supposedly have a camera setup similar to that of the Galaxy S20+ and will ship with a new version of the S Pen. There will be ceramic and stainless steel options, and the Fold 2 will be offered in blue, silver, gold, pink, and black colorways. The same report also claims that Samsung will launch the phone around July, although it’s worth noting that this was reported before the coronavirus pandemic.

