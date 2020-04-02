Quibi is a new streaming subscription service that launches on April 6th and offers shows and movies in 10-minute “quick bites” that are designed to be watched on mobile devices.

T-Mobile is giving away a free year of Quibi (typically $4.99 a month) to its customers through July 7th.

If you don’t have T-Mobile, you can still sign up for a 90-day free trial of Quibi until May 1st.

In 2020, there’s no such thing as too much content. Many of us are stuck in our homes for the foreseeable future due to the novel coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping across the planet, and we’ve suddenly got time for all of those TV shows and movies we thought we would never catch up on.

In addition to all of the streaming services already available, Quibi (short for “quick bites”) launches on April 6th with 50 shows and movies, and if you happen to be a T-Mobile subscriber, you can join Quibi for a year free of charge. As T-Mobile explains in a news release, “customers with two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans with taxes and fees included — along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans — or small business customers with up to 12 lines” are eligible for the offer.

If you fall under one of these plans, you have until July 7th to snag your free Quibi subscription, which normally costs $4.99 per month. Starting on April 6th, you can sign up on mytmobile.com or the T-Mobile app for iOS or Android. At the end of the year, you will have the option to resubscribe at the standard price.

The hook of Quibi is that every episode of every original show is 10 minutes or less. Even the full-length movies — which the company refers to as “lighthouse” productions — are broken up into 4-10 minute chapters. New episodes will drop every day, as Quibi wants to become part of your daily routine. The talent that founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman have assembled is impressive as well, with the likes of Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz, Sophie Turner, Chrissy Teigen, and Chance the Rapper all starring in their own shows and movies.

You can check out the entire lineup of shows and movies that will be available on day one right here.

If you aren’t a T-Mobile subscriber, or don’t fit into any of the categories listed above, you can still try Quibi for free. Anybody in the US or Canada that signs up before May 1st will qualify for a 90-day free trial of the service. Just head over to Quibi.com and enter your email address. You can also preorder the Quibi app on the App Store or pre-register for the app on Google Play. 90 days should be plenty of time to decide if Quibi is for you.

