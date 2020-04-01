iCloud Keychain is Apple’s built-in password manager for macOS and iOS devices.

Leaked code from an early build of iOS 14 suggests that Apple is working on an upgrade for iCloud Keychain that would put it on par with some of the more popular third-party password managers.

New features for iCloud Keychain include notifying users when they are reusing their passwords and making it ever easier for users to log in to accounts with two-factor authentication.

Slowly but surely, details about Apple’s next major update for iOS have been trickling out in recent weeks. Thanks to a major leak, we’ve learned that iOS 14 will be packed with new features and changes, such as handwriting recognition, a list view for apps, and a fitness app made by Apple. iOS 14 has also seemingly confirmed a variety of new devices, including the iPhone 9, AirTags, a pair of premium headphones, and even a notch-less iPhone.

But the leaks haven’t stopped yet, as 9to5Mac reported on Wednesday that yet another interesting change has been uncovered in an early build of iOS 14. Apple is said to be testing several upgrades for iCloud Keychain on its updated operating system. iCloud Keychain is a feature available on iOS and macOS that stores passwords and credit cards for those who choose to use it. It lags behind other password apps, but that may change soon.

According to the report, iCloud Keychain will warn users about reusing passwords they’ve used before that might put them at greater risk of being hacked. Trying to remember unique passwords for every website you visit and account you own can be exhausting, if not impossible. But with a password manager, all of the hard work is being done for you, and so keeping your data safe with multiple passwords is the way to go.

If Apple wants to give you a nudge in the right direction when it comes to your security (which is something that other password managers already do, including the one Google put in Chrome), that’s a good thing.

Additionally, code found in the leaked build of iOS 14 suggests that Apple will give users a way to save their two-factor authentication passwords as well. With this feature, you will be able to log in to your two-factor secured account using nothing but iCloud Keychain. SMS messages, phone calls, and emails won’t be necessary.

As 9to5Mac notes, third-party password managers like 1Password and LastPass have more features and functionality than the first-party manager Apple includes in its mobile and desktop operating systems. iCloud Keychain is great in a pinch, but if you have multiple accounts you need to access frequently, chances are that you use a dedicated app. But if Apple gives iCloud Keychain a significant upgrade, it could become the password manager of choice for most users, especially since it’s completely free and doesn’t require a separate download.

