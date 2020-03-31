Apple recently released iOS 13.4 to the general public as well as iPadOS 13.4, which means it’s time for a new developer beta.

iOS 13.4.5 beta for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.4.5 beta for iPad models are both available for download right now.

The updates aren’t major, but they do fix a few pesky bugs and they introduce a couple of nifty new features as well.

iOS 13.4 was just released for the iPhone earlier this week along with iPadOS 13.4 for the iPad. So why is Apple jumping straight to iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 for developers on Tuesday? That’s a terrific question, and we have no idea what the answer is. All we know is the first developer beta of iOS 13.4.5 beta has indeed been released for the iPhone, and iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 1 has been released for compatible iPad models. As for what’s new, don’t get too excited. Apart from bug fixes, the biggest news appears to be iCloud Folder Sharing and trackpad support for the iPad. You can expect plenty of other little updates as well as a bunch of bug fixes though, so you should definitely download and install it now if you’re a developer… or if you have an Apple developer account.

Apple’s new iOS 13.4.5 beta was released alongside Apple’s corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 1. We can also expect new versions of Apple’s public iOS betas to follow shortly. Wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4? We put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, it’s compatible with Apple’s latest beta software:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR