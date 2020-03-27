The novel coronavirus outbreak has all but shut down the travel industry, with things so bad at the moment for airlines that the TSA says passenger traffic is down 90%.

Nevertheless, things won’t be like this forever. Delta is currently running some great welcome bonuses for its SkyMiles credit cards, so if you don’t mind perusing credit card offers now, it will pay off down the line once travel opens back up again.

So many industries are in a strange kind of state of suspended animation right, as we all try and make our way to whatever the other side of the novel coronavirus outbreak looks like. Travel and hospitality are among the especially hard-hit industries right now, because every day spent hunkering down at a home in a city under quarantine or a shelter-in-place order because of the virus is a day not spent booking a hotel room or flying the friendly skies.

But even though a perk like free award travel is not exactly a top priority at the present moment, there are still steps you can take now to ensure you’re in a great place to travel once it’s safe to do so. One of those steps is choosing the best credit cards to keep in your wallet and create a credit card strategy that earns you extra miles through welcome bonuses and spending categories.

For Delta flyers, this can be a hard decision because of the many solid options available at the moment. Delta and American Express have a partnership in place, which means you have a full line-up of cobranded credit cards and Amex branded credit cards that might make a good fit for all sorts of travelers. Delta and Amex recently revamped the entire lineup of Delta cards, bringing a host of limited-time offers in tandem with that relaunch across every Delta credit card.

You only have until Apr. 1, 2020, to take advantage of the offers below, so now is a good time to decide whether these cards can add value to your wallet for the long-term. To help you make your decision, let’s take a look at the details of the popular Delta Amex cards for both individuals and small businesses.

Annual Fee: $99, waived the first year

Benefits

First bag checked for free on Delta flights

Priority boarding

20% off inflight purchases

2x miles on eligible Delta purchases, restaurants and US supermarkets and 1 mile per dollar on everything else

$100 Delta flight credit after $10k spend in a calendar year

Bonus: Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (NOTE: This offer expires April 1, 2020.)

Annual Fee: $250

Benefits

Annual companion certificate each year upon card renewal for main-cabin, round-trip travel

10,000 MQMs toward status when you spend $25,000 on the card in a calendar year, plus an additional 10,000 MQMs when you spend $50,000 in a calendar year

Earn 3x miles on eligible Delta purchases and at hotels (made directly with hotels), 2x at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets and 1 mile per dollar on everything else

Get a first bag checked for free on Delta flights

Priority boarding

20% off inflight purchases

Receive a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit (every 4 years for Global Entry, every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck, up to $100)

Bonus: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles. 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (NOTE: This offer expires April 1, 2020.)

Annual Fee: $550

Benefits

Complimentary Delta Sky Club access when you fly Delta, plus two one-time guest passes

Earn 3x miles on eligible Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else

Complimentary access to American Express Centurion Lounges when flying Delta with a ticket purchased on the card (up to two guests may also enter for a fee of $50 each)

A Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit (every 4 years for Global Entry, every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck) (up to $100)

Priority boarding

20% off inflight purchases

Bonus: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (NOTE: This offer expires April 1, 2020.)

Best Delta business credit cards

Delta flyers who own small businesses may benefit from the business versions of these cards. While these have largely the same benefits as their personal counterparts, a business credit card can be a good choice if you want to separate expenses or leverage different bonus categories. If you’re trying to stay under 5/24 (Chase’s rule that limits credit card approvals), it’s also helpful that Amex business credit cards don’t count toward your 5/24 standing.

Here’s an overview of the three Delta small business credit cards:

Annual Fee: $99, waived the first year

Benefits

$100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 in a calendar year

Priority boarding

20% off inflight purchases

2x miles on eligible Delta purchases, US shipping, and US advertising and 1 mile per dollar on everything else

Bonus: Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months, plus an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (NOTE: This offer expires April 1, 2020.)

Annual Fee: $250

Benefits

Annual companion certificate each year upon card renewal for main-cabin, round-trip travel

10,000 MQMs toward status when you spend $25,000 on the card in a calendar year, plus an additional 10,000 MQMs when you spend $50,000 in a calendar year

3x miles on eligible Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else

1.5x miles on purchases over $5,000 (up to 50,000 miles per calendar year)

Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit (up to $100)

Priority boarding

20% off inflight purchases

Bonus: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles. 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. Offer expires 4/1/2020. (NOTE: This offer expires April 1, 2020.)

Annual Fee: $550

Benefits

Annual companion certificate each year upon card renewal for round-trip travel in first class, Comfort+ or main cabin

Complimentary Delta Sky Club access when you fly Delta, plus two one-time guest passes

3x miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else

Earn 1.5x miles on all purchases after spending $150,000 a year

Complimentary access to American Express Centurion Lounges when flying Delta with a ticket purchased on the card (up to two guests may also enter for a fee of $50 each)

A Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit (every 4 years for Global Entry, every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck)

Access to complimentary upgrades (including non-Medallions)

Priority boarding

20% off inflight purchases

Bonus: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs). 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (NOTE: This offer expires April 1, 2020.)

