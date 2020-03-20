Stadia Premiere Edition has been discounted for the first time since it launched in November, down from $129 to $99 for one day only to celebrate the launch of Doom Eternal.

The $99 Stadia Premiere Edition package comes with a Stadia Controller, a Google Chromecast Ultra, and 3 months of Stadia Pro.

Google’s Stadia has seen several major updates in recent weeks, including support for new Samsung, ASUS, and Razer phones, as well as 4K streaming on the web.

Google Stadia didn’t exactly come out swinging when it first launched last November. The cloud gaming service was lacking in several areas, most notably its library, as there were only a handful of games available. And then there were the technical issues, the lack of communication from Google, and its relatively high price. Needless to say, the earliest reviews were not positive, and Google has been doing its best to course-correct ever since.

Other than the limited library, one of the complaints that many people had when Stadia was announced was the cost of entry. In order to get everything that you need to play games on Stadia, you need to buy a Stadia Premiere Edition package, which includes a Stadia Controller, a Google Chromecast Ultra, and 3 months of Stadia Pro. Typically, this package costs $129, but for one day only, you can get a Premiere Edition for $99.

As Google notes on the Stadia website, the $30 discount went live at 9:00 PM PT on March 19th and ends at 11:59 PM PT on March 20th (or 2:59 AM on March 21st). This is the first time that the Premiere Edition has gone on sale since it arrived in November, and there’s no telling when it will happen again. We also don’t know when the Stadia free tier — “Stadia Base” — is finally going to launch, other than within the next few months.

The Stadia Premiere Edition discount dropped on the same day as Doom Eternal, which is available on Stadia (and PS4, Xbox One, and PC) for $59.99. You’ll also have the option to pick up the deluxe edition of the game for $89.99, which includes a Year One Pass with two campaign add-ons, a Demonic Slayer Skin, and a Classic Weapon Sound Pack. If you want to play Doom Eternal on a variety of devices, Stadia might be the way to go.

Over the past few months, Google has expanded support for Stadia to include a range of new devices, including phones from Samsung, ASUS, and Razer. Back in January, Google announced that more than 120 games will come to Stadia before the end of 2020, including at least 10 exclusive games that will only be available on Stadia at launch. Google is also in the process of adding 4K streaming support for gaming on the web.

