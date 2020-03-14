Several blockbusters have already been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, including No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9, Mulan, The New Mutants, and A Quiet Place Part II.

Watching movies in theaters isn’t advised right now, as the number of infections has been surging in several countries, including all of Europe and the US.

Several trailers for upcoming attractions have been released this week, but some of the movies they promote might end up being delayed as well. Black Widow might be one of them, according to rumors.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9, Mulan, The New Mutants, and A Quiet Place Part II are just a few of the blockbuster movies that were delayed because of the coronavirus, and we’re just getting started. Depending on how the world deals with COVID-19 in the coming weeks, we might see more film delays.

It’s not just because these companies want to make money at the box office, but also because gatherings of people aren’t advised right now. That’s the best way to prevent infection — that, and washing your hands often. Even Black Widow is rumored to be delayed, and if Disney goes through with it, it’ll be forced to delay other MCU titles as well.

I’ve been telling you since January in these roundups that if you’re worried about the coronavirus, you should avoid going to the theater and focus on streaming instead. Back then, it was mainly China and a few Asian countries that were attempting to contain it. Now, all of Europe and every US state is fighting the infection, and skipping movie night is something you should totally do. Stay at home, and make a list of the following movies: Bloodshot, The Hunt, and The Roads Not Taken. They’re all movies hitting theaters this week, but they’ll arrive on various streaming services in due time.

Just because you’re not going to the movies doesn’t mean you should miss the latest trailers for upcoming attractions, and we’ve got quite a few good ones this week. The final trailer for Black Widow is out, revealing more details about the film’s plot than ever. Disney’s Jungle Cruise also gets a new clip, as does the animated feature Soul from Pixar.

Also included below is a trailer for a Netflix movie you might want to check out when it launches next week. It’s called The Platform, and it’s a story about a vertical prison system featuring a platform in the middle that delivers food from the top floors of the building to the bottom.

A Quiet Place Part II

Arkansas

Black Widow

Invisible Life

Jungle Cruise

Soul

The Platform

The Quarry

Trolls World Tour

Image Source: Marvel