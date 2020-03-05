Samsung has become quite adept at mass-producing the most gorgeous TVs that you can either barely afford or that would bust your budget entirely, and the company’s newly unveiled line of 2020 QLED 4K and 8K TV models certainly continue in that vein. They promise everything from industry-leading picture quality to design that Samsung touts as “breathtaking” – not to mention the TVs sporting new processors that push the limits of picture resolution. One of the 8K models, in fact, even includes Samsung’s so-called “infinity screen” which virtually eliminates bezels.

As part of the announcement of this year’s models, Samsung is offering an expanded 8K series, plus larger screen sizes for 4K and 8K models as well as more refined AI capabilities so the TVs can offer “the most pristine picture quality” and dynamic sound experience available right now. Here’s everything to know about the lineup, which includes the 2020 QLED 8K line that’s expanded now to include three series (the Q950TS, Q900TS, and Q800T, available in four sizes from 65 to 85 inches). The 4K line, meanwhile, includes four TV series (the Q90T, Q80T, Q70T, and Q60T, which come in eight sizes from 43 to 85 inches). Pricing for most of the models is available here, with the high-end additions to the 2020 lineup setting you back a few thousand dollars.

“Our 2020 QLED line is the best of all worlds,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics, for Samsung Electronics America in an announcement about the lineup, adding that “our 2020 QLED line is perfectly positioned to deliver the personalized experiences our consumers care about the most.”

Image Source: Samsung

The 2020 QLED 4K and 8K models are available for purchase at Samsung.com and at select retailers around the US. All of the new models work with digital assistants including Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Additional features including Multi-View, which lets gamers watching streaming content and use social media while playing games. The QLED also supports Samsung Health, a fitness and wellness solution that lets users see their activities, track their progress, and pursue shared fitness goals with their loved ones. What’s more, users will be able to access free and exclusive content from partners including Calm, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels, Echelon, obé Fitness, and barre3, to name a few.

Other key details:

Samsung’s 8K TVs are powered in part by an AI deep-learning system that automatically upscales all non-8K content to what Samsung describes as true-to-life 8K resolution. And this year, that redesigned AI Quantum Processor 8K adds a neural network that restores fine details that would otherwise not be visible. Additionally, that same processor uses a built-in sensor to analyze the brightness of the room and what’s shown on the screen to deliver the best picture viewing experience no matter the viewer’s surroundings.

Similarly, Samsung’s Quantum Processor adjusts the sound in response to ambient noise in the room around it.

There are tons of additional bells and whistles to explore with the new TV models, including an Ambient Mode that’s been updated for the 2020 TV line. Users can now use their voice to ask digital assistants like Bixby and Alexa to automatically choose music, video and sound effects to create a particular mood in the room. Ask Bixby to create a calm atmosphere, for example, and the user’s TV will display what Samsung promises is a “relaxing” backdrop.

There are also premium audio enhancements, including Active Voice Amplifier, Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and OTS+. New speakers on the front, sides, and back of the TV models also create an immersive sound experience that tracks the movement of what the user sees happening on screen.

Meanwhile, the Q950TS is Samsung’s first TV that combines premium 8K picture quality with surround-sound audio and an ultra-thin form factor. So much so that the company says the bezel around the display is virtually eliminated thanks to Samsung’s so-called Infinity Screen that offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost 99%.

When watching this model from a distance of 10 to 15 feet away, the effect is that the bezels seem to have completely disappeared – and, Samsung, breathlessly touts in its announcement today, creating an effect of the TV seeming to “elegantly float in the air.” Also worth noting: The Q950TS is only 15 millimeters deep, with a completely flat back that lets the user place it flush against a wall.

Image Source: Samsung