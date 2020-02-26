If you’re a Southwest Airlines loyalist, the Dallas-based budget airline is offering a number of different ways for you to save money right now. For example, one of the airline’s many co-branded credit cards is offering an enticing sign-up bonus along with other perks to incentivize you that include the ability to obtain one of Southwest’s highly sought-after Companion Passes just by meeting the card’s spending requirements. (The coveted passes, in case you weren’t aware, allow you to choose one companion to fly with you free of airline charges, though taxes apply).

Meanwhile, the airline has also gotten to the point where it holds fare sales that offer rock bottom prices roughly once every few weeks now — and it just so happens that you’ve got time to take advantage of the latest such sale right now. If you’re looking to save a little money on your next getaway, that is.

Here’s everything to know about this latest sale — which, shockingly, is offering one-way fares as low as $39:

First, head over to the sale page, where you can input your departure city to see what flight discounts are being offered from there. You’ve got to book your travel at least 21 days ahead of time. And, even more important, this sale ends tomorrow (Thursday, February 27), so you’ve got to have everything booked by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday.

Additional details: Purchases are nonrefundable, and be aware that seats, travel days, and markets limited. Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated; otherwise, the price is good for a single connecting service.

You can use this fare sale to travel within the continental US, as well as to and from points within Hawaii, from March 17 through May 20. Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is valid April 14 through May 14, and international travel is also valid from April 14 through May 14.

I’m going out of town this weekend, otherwise, I’d definitely be taking advantage of these prices. For example, you can use this sale to fly from LA to Vegas for a mere $64; $89 will get you a one-way flight from New York City to Nashville; those $39 fares, meanwhile, can be found for anyone wanting to book some interisland Hawaii travel. Happy deal-hunting, everyone, and safe travels.

Image Source: Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock