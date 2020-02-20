All smartphones have a great built-in feature that you’ll hopefully never use. That’s a variation of Find My iPhone that Apple introduced years ago that lets you get a hold of a lost or stolen device. So if one should receive Find My Mobile notifications on their device, one would clearly worry that something may have happened to their devices. That’s exactly what happened a few hours ago when Samsung pushed out a mind-boggling notification via the Find My Mobile app that reads “1”.

The notification hit multiple devices and went away if you tried to tap on it, hinting that it may all be a mistake from Samsung. According to Android Central, the notification hit both devices that had the Find My Mobile installed and phones that didn’t have it set up. And it’s not just high-end Galaxy handsets that received the “1” push notification, as phones rocking mid-range devices from the Galaxy A and J series have also discovered it on their devices.

Huh. Girlfriend and I just had exactly the same Samsung push notification: her Note 10+ and my Galaxy Z Flip each alerted with a Find My Mobile notification. When tapped, it disappeared. Different Samsung accounts on each phone. Theories? pic.twitter.com/0NgVCWAjBe — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 20, 2020

As suspected, it was all a mistake from Samsung. A Samsung Twitter support account for the UK confirmed it all. The notification appeared on a limited number of devices, according to the tweet below, and was part of an internal test. There’s no reason to panic, Samsung said.

Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. ^LF — Samsung Help UK (@SamsungHelpUK) February 20, 2020

If you only own one Samsung device, the one that served the notification, you shouldn’t have had any reason to worry, to begin with. If you’ve seen the notification, then you clearly didn’t lose the device. However, if you have multiple Samsung handsets, then the notification might have given you some chills.

On the other hand, you might not even have Find My Mobile installed on your phone, in which case, you missed Samsung’s accident. But you should absolutely make sure that you install the app. You never know when you might need to use it.

