Set yourself up for a fun time when you get the family together for a game night and bring along your checkers set. Checkers is one of the first games you probably learned how to play as a child, as it is intended for pretty much all ages. It’s an extremely simple game but one that has plenty of strategy involved. You’ve probably been on the right side and wrong side of a double jump, triple jump or have stared down at somebody’s multiple king pieces. But in order to became a true master of checkers, you need to own your own set. Since you can play checkers on a chess board, there are many options available to you out there. That’s why we’ve done our homework and presented you with our picks for the best checkers set on the market today. Take a look and get ready to pick light or dark or red or black.

Best Jumbo Checkers Game

Why should you play on a conventional board? To really change up your checkers game, reach for the Multiflex Designs Jumbo Checker Rug Game. This is great for all ages, as it offers a large board that you can pack up and bring with you wherever you are. This rug is designed with a checkers board in the middle, making it very easy to play with. The edges are frayed, so it is still a stylish blanket that can be kept out in your home even when you aren’t using it as a checkers board. It comes with pieces that are three inches in diameter, so they are easy to move around the rug. This is safe for young children, as the pieces aren’t small enough for them to try and put in their mouths. They are also pretty impossible to misplace at that size. You’ll receive 24 checkers, 12 in red and 12 in black. The rug is machine washable and made from synthetic and natural fibers. You can also put it in the dryer at a low temperature. It’s super easy to transport and store, as all you need to do is fold it up and keep the pieces inside it when you do.

Best Three-in-One Checkers Game

As we’ve stated, checkers and chess share the same board. So it only makes sense that you get a set that has both kinds of pieces. But what if there was also a set that allowed you to play backgammon on it? There is, thanks to the Pressman Chess/Checkers/Backgammon Set. You’ll get all three classic games in one box, and be able to use the pieces of some for the other games. The double-sided board has a checkers and chess layout on one side and a backgammon layout on the other. This is meant for ages eight and up and only meant for two players at a time, no matter what game you’re playing. This comes with 30 checkers pieces, Staunton chess pieces, dice and instructions, in case you aren’t sure how to play any of the games. The board is foldable, so it’ll fit inside the box easily. It’s an extremely flat box, so storing it will be simple. The checkers pieces interlock, making stacking them during a game ideal. The board measures 15″ x 8″ x 1.5″.

Best Wooden Checkers Set

For a more rustic look that provides more class than plastic checkers pieces, you can opt for the WE Games Wood Checkers with Stackable Ridge Set. These classic checkers are constructed from high quality, durable wood in both dark brown and natural colors. You’ll receive 24 checkers with each piece measuring 1.06″ in diameter. These are designed to be stacked up while you’re playing, to help ensure organization and to make it easy when you have to king someone. This can be used for both checkers or backgammon. If you want to use them for backgammon, you’ll need to order to sets. They also make great replacements, if you happen to have lost a few checkers from your current set. This set comes with a drawstring bag that you can keep your pieces in when you aren’t using them. WE Games gives you a 60-day trial run for these, so if you try them and they aren’t up to your liking, you can send them back. This set does not include a board.