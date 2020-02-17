The coronavirus outbreak’s latest figures show more than 71,000 confirmed cases, including 1,775 fatalities and nearly 11,400 total recoveries. The spread of the COVID-19 virus is yet to be halted despite the containment measures taken by the Chinese government. Coronavirus fears forced the cancelation of the Mobile World Congress, the biggest event of the year for the mobile industry, and the outbreak will delay the manufacturing of various goods, including the Nintendo Switch, as well as other popular consumer electronics. However, the low-cost iPhone that Apple reportedly plans to introduce next month might not be affected, according to a new report.

Apple plans to go forward with its first big iPhone launch of the year, which is being referred to as the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. The phone is supposed to feature the same design as the iPhone 8 that was released back in 2017 alongside the iPhone X, but it’ll feature the same processor that powers the iPhone 11 series, the A13 chip.

The new iPhone is supposed to launch in the first half of the year, according to a note to investors from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that MacRumors obtained. The iPhone SE 2 is mentioned in a report focusing on smartphone camera lens suppliers, with the famed insider noting that the new iPhone’s camera won’t affect suppliers’ bottom lines.

Because Apple expects that the new ‌iPhone‌ SE2 released in 1H20 will not use a 7P lens, it will not help the 7P lens shipment momentum.

Kuo’s reports have been usually accurate, and there’s no reason to question his newest claims. The iPhone 8 features a 6P camera lens, and it makes sense to see Apple repurpose the component for the upcoming iPhone SE successor. The handset might cost as little as $399, which would be a great price to pay for a device that would be nearly as powerful as the $699 iPhone 11. The only way to keep the price down is for Apple to reuse most older components, except for the new processor.

Apple is also expected to launch a new iPad Pro generation next month, and a recent rumor mentioned that Apple is working on a pair of less expensive AirPods Pro earphones. All these new products could be unveiled during a media event in March, although we’re just speculating at this time. We’re used to seeing Apple schedule press conferences for mid-to-late March, with the last one having taken place last year with a focus on Apple’s TV streaming plans.

