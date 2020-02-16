Netflix arrivals and departures
By Jacob Siegal
February 16th, 2020 at 2:01 PM

A fairly quiet week this week in terms of new releases on Netflix. The only returning Netflix original that I recognize is The Chef Show, which stars Jon Favreau as he cooks food with famous chefs and actors alike. There are more than enough cooking shows on Netflix, but Favreau is a great host, making this one of the best.

We’re losing nearly as much as we’re gaining, with Gangs of New York and Lincoln are on the way out. If you missed either of these Best Picture nominees, this is your last chance to catch them on the streaming service.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 16th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, February 17th

Wednesday, February 19th

Thursday, February 20th

Friday, February 21st

  • A Haunted House
  • Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Saturday, February 22nd

  • Girl On The Third Floor

Departures

Tuesday, February 18th

  • The 2000s: Season 1

Wednesday, February 19th

  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Gangs of New York
  • The Eighties: Season 1
  • The Nineties: Season 1
  • The Seventies: Season 1

Thursday, February 20th

  • Lincoln

Friday, February 21st

  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

