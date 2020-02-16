A fairly quiet week this week in terms of new releases on Netflix. The only returning Netflix original that I recognize is The Chef Show, which stars Jon Favreau as he cooks food with famous chefs and actors alike. There are more than enough cooking shows on Netflix, but Favreau is a great host, making this one of the best.

We’re losing nearly as much as we’re gaining, with Gangs of New York and Lincoln are on the way out. If you missed either of these Best Picture nominees, this is your last chance to catch them on the streaming service.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 16th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, February 17th

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, February 19th

Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, February 20th

Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, February 21st

A Haunted House

Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Saturday, February 22nd

Girl On The Third Floor

Departures

Tuesday, February 18th

The 2000s: Season 1

Wednesday, February 19th

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Thursday, February 20th

Lincoln

Friday, February 21st

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

