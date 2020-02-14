Getting in shape is tough on everyone. But it is also tough on your equipment. Whether you’re looking to lose a few pounds or to get a six-pack of abs, there’s a lot of commitment and dedication needed. If you’re someone who was not blessed with great metabolism, you need to work even harder to maintain your goal weight. Many people like to get their exercise in from running. But not everybody likes to run outside, especially when it’s cold out or raining. That leaves you with the treadmill, which many people keep in their basement, living room or workout room. If you’re a frequent jogger on your treadmill, you’re going to want to make sure it stays in great shape while you’re trying to get into it. Treadmills aren’t cheap, so rather than having to pay a lot to fix something that’s wrong, getting some treadmill belt lubricant will save you a lot of money in the long run. Something as simple as some belt lubricant can solve a lot of problems. Using any of the three bottles we’ve highlighted below will keep you on pace to meet your weight goals. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best treadmill belt lubricant.

Best Direct Application Belt Lubrication

You can get right to the source when you use the IMPRESA 100% Silicone Treadmill Lubricant. This is easy to apply, as you won’t have trouble putting it on a wide variety of treadmills. This lubricant is made from 100% silicone and is custom formulated for home, personal, commercial, compact or folding treadmills. This comes in an easy to squeeze, four-ounce bottle that has a precision twist top. It’s easy to open and close and simplifies the application process. It is odorless, so you don’t have to worry about a smell overtaking your workout room (except for sweat obviously). This will keep your machine running smoothly and quiet, because it won’t be squeaking when you’re running. There won’t be any belt hesitation and it will extend the lifespan of your motor. A portion of all profits are donated to charity and it is backed by a 100% money-back guarantee.

Most Precise Belt Lubrication

If you know that you only need to get one specific squeaky spot or you know you want to be able to get the entire belt without having to take it off, reach for the Spot On 100% Silicone Treadmill Belt Lubricant. This applicator tube makes it easy to cover the full belt width, thanks to the tube that comes with it. Not only does it have an easy to open and close cap that is squeezable, but it also has a separate tube that is designed to reach all the way across. This eight-inch tube is straight and stiff for simple use. This also makes sure you get the exact area that you want to lubricate. It is made from 100% silicone and is odorless and non-toxic. The tubing easily slides in between the belt and the machine for a precise use every time. This four-ounce bottle holds four treatments, so you can do this four times a year to make sure you’re set for the entire year. This is ideal for non-petroleum silicone based lubricant treadmills like LifeSpan, NordicTrack, Nautilus, Epic, Landice and many more.

Best Belt Lubrication for Personal and Commercial Use

Whether you have a treadmill at home or you own a gym and want to make sure you’re stocked for the year, you can purchase the Noosa Life Treadmill Belt Lubricant. This is made from 100% silicone just like the other two and has no odor or propellants. This works great for personal, home, professional, gym, or folding compact treadmills. This one also features an applicator tube that will span the width of the belt to cover it. This comes in a four-ounce bottle and can be used up to four times. You won’t have to worry about loosening the belt in order to apply the lube, thanks to the tube. It is made in the United States and is sustainable. You’ll receive a full, money-back guarantee if you are in any way unsatisfied. This will prevent costly repairs or even complete replacement and it comes in a small bottle that is easy to store wherever you keep your workout equipment. You should be constantly monitoring your treadmill’s belt for when to use this.