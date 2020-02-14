Not everybody is an NBA player. There are plenty of us who have trouble reaching certain heights. There’s nothing wrong with that, but some of us need a little help. You won’t always have a step ladder available or a tall friend by your side. There are easier ways to handle reaching things. While you’ve probably seen them used by people picking up trash, a grabber reacher tool is something that can be extremely handy. Being able to get things off a shelf that’s too high is made extremely simple. All you’ll need to do is extend your arm and close the head of the tool around what you’re trying to grab in order to lock it into place and bring it to you. These are also great for the elderly who may not have the hand strength they used to. If you have found yourself in need of some assistance when it comes to reaching, reach for any of the three grabber tools we’ve hand selected below.

Best Magnetic Grabber Reacher

Tailgating before a sporting event is a fantastic way to get ready to cheer on your team. But when it comes to cleaning up afterwards, there are plenty of things you may not want to pick up with your hands. Make it easier to pick up those cans, thanks to the Unger Professional Nifty Nabber Reacher Grabber Tool and Trash Picker. This 36-inch Nifty Nabber features a built-in magnetic tip that makes picking up metal objects so much easier. It can lock in your object into its arms and keep it tightened. This will extend your reach low and high without the need to bend down or climb up or down a ladder. If you’ve tweaked your back and have trouble bending down, this is a great tool for you. This aluminum reacher is lightweight, so it won’t be a burden to carry. The rubber-tipped grippers prevent any damage to what you’re picking up and the ergonomic grip is easy on your hands. The heavy-duty claw design is great for litter clean up, yard work, and after tailgate preparations. This also comes in a 48-inch version if you need that extra boost.

Best Pack of Grabber Reachers

You don’t only have to use your grabber reacher around the house. You can use it anywhere you may need it, which is why it makes sense to have more than one. The RMS 2-Pack 32-Inch Extra Long Grabber Reacher with Rotating Gripper is a great mobility aid reaching tool. These both have rotating jaws that rotate and lock at 90° for vertical or horizontal use. Each one is made from soft rubber that makes picking up even the smallest items easy. These increase your reach to 32 inches and let you pick things up from the floor, top shelf, behind the furniture, on the lawn, and any other hard to reach places. The shafts are made from rust-proof, lightweight aluminum and the internal wiring is made from a steel cable that is durable and long-lasting. The jaw is coated in a non-slip material that prevents items from dropping or slipping when you have them in your graps. You can get these in either yellow or blue and they come with a limited lifetime warranty.

Best Suction Cup Grabber Reacher

If you’re looking for a tool that’s delicate enough to help you remove a light bulb, check out the Vive Suction Cup Reacher Grabber. This mobility grip hand aid reaches 32 inches to give you that extra distance. The secure suction cup tips are made from strong rubber that provide a secure grip on any item. This includes smooth and glassy materials as well as metals. The wide, leaf-style jaws close tight enough to retrieve coins or pills while having the strength to actually hold up to five pounds. The trigger handle is ergonomic and provides a comfortable grip that fits easily in either hand. This also includes a convenient hanger for convenience when it comes to storing the tool. This is lightweight and made from corrosion-resistant aluminum, meaning it can be used indoors or outdoors. This is backed by a lifetime, money-back guarantee, ensuring your satisfaction. But from what we’ve experienced, you won’t be dissatisfied.