The feeling of a fleece blanket, sweatshirt or sweater feels so cozy on your body. Being wrapped in warmth makes cold days and nights so much more tolerable. So why wouldn’t you want your dog to have this same feeling when they have to go outside to go to the bathroom? Getting your dog a fleece vest for their outdoor trips for walks will give your pup the coziness they deserve. It can also help lower the possibility that they’ll get an illness from being cold outside. Plus, you’ll have to do less work when you come inside, as you won’t have to wipe down their back and belly if it’s raining out. Fleece vests are made in all different sizes, so which one is right for your dog? We’ve done some homework and highlighted our picks for the best fleece vests for dogs below. Your pup can thank us with some kisses later.

Best Vest for Small Dogs

If you have a small breed of dog, you definitely want to protect them from the elements. With the Gooby Fleece Dog Vest, you’ll be able to encompass their bodies and keep them warm. Whether your dog has an extra small chest (around 10 inches in girth) or a small chest (around 11.5 inch in girth), you’ll have options. This vest is made from 100% polyester to keep out moisture such as freezing rain or snow. This will also lock in warm air, covering your puppy up. This fleece vest is a pullover, so it’s easy to put on and easy to take off. There isn’t any Velcro or zippers to keep it snug. It just slides on. You can choose from 17 different colors like honey mustard, clay, deep blue, and fuchsia, to name a few. It’s very comfortable to walk in and go to the bathroom in. There is also a small O-ring on the back of the fleece to clip a leash onto for shorter winter walks. It doesn’t matter if it gets covered in snow, salt or dirt, as it’s machine-washable. You can even throw it in the dryer to get it back to its normal shape. Just measure your dog’s size to make sure you have the correct vest.

Best Vest for Large Dogs

Providing more room than other fleece vests, the EXPAWLORER Fleece Autumn Winter Cold Weather Dog Vest is a great choice for larger dogs. It comes in various sizes, but the larger sizes have a neck girth of 16″-18″ and a chest girth of 18″-22″. The body length is 14″, providing your dog’s back and hind legs some cover. This is great for daily wear, sleep time, outside walking or traveling, as it is extremely comfortable. It is made from high quality, 100% polyester and a polar fleece fabric. It is soft to the touch, so it won’t itch them on their back or chest. When you dog is wearing this, you don’t have to put a harness or collar on, as there is an O-ring on the back that will clip onto their leash for easy walkability. It comes in seven different colors: blue, green, grey, hot pink, light pink, purple, and red. The top part of this design is the pocket on the back of the fleece. You can keep some treats for your dog in the pocket to make their walk a little more enjoyable.

Best Fleece Hoodie for Dogs

Maybe you want your dog to be a little more fashion forward and have their ears and head covered from the cold. If so, you should get them the vecomfy Fleece and Cotton Lining Extra Warm Dog Hoodie. This extra warm hoodie has a fleece and cotton lining that is extra soft and made from polyester. This helps combat the cold winter weather as well as any snow that your dog may walk through during a trip outside. It has three snaps that you can fasten it with and it slides on and off very easily. The hood protects the dog’s ears and head and there is a leash hole in the neck area to clip onto their collar. Your dog won’t have to wear a harness while they are wearing the hoodie. It is lightweight, durable, and breathable, so your dog won’t mind wearing it. It comes in three different colors and seven different sizes, allowing you to pick which one is best for your puppy. The edges around the legs and waist are elastic, making them less rigid as your dog walks.