Samsung on Tuesday will finally unveil the two smartphones we’ve been talking about for the better part of the year so far. These are the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20, of course. The latter is the more important one, when it comes to Samsung’s bottom line, as it’s going to be the company’s main flagship in the first half of the year. The Galaxy S20 will come in three sizes and will feature four distinct tentpole features, but Samsung may focus on massively marketing just one of them. The new Galaxy S phone comes with a brand new name, Galaxy S20 instead of Galaxy S11. All three phones will also support 5G connectivity and pack 120Hz displays that should deliver a smoother overall Android experience. The fourth signature feature concerns the camera upgrades, and brand new leaks indicate the S20 camera will be heavily featured in Samsung’s upcoming marketing materials. Obviously, we’re not surprised, as all the major smartphone vendors have been fighting camera wars for a few years now, Samsung included. Not to mention that the huge camera modules on the back of the three Galaxy S20 phones are unmissable and easier to feature in ads than, say, 5G connectivity or the 120Hz refresh rate.

It’s Evan Blass the leaker who delivered the marketing materials below. We have a short ad for the three phones that lists their official names, including S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, and confirms all the design leaks that we saw in previous weeks. The video, reposted on YouTube, also gives us a look at the various launch colors for this year’s Galaxy S20, including pink, blue, and black.

Image Source: Twitter

But the bulky camera modules are easily the stars of the ad, as they appear in nearly every shot. Samsung insists on the rear side of the phones, and the message is clear: The S20 phones have big squares on the back, housing up to four cameras, so they must be good.

Not all three phones, however, will offer the same camera features. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature two lenses you won’t find on the cheaper models. That’s the 108-megapixel wide-angle sensor that will supposedly combine nine pixels for 12-megapixel images, and the 48-megapixel telephoto periscope camera, which will be responsible for that rumored 100x hybrid zoom.

Image Source: Twitter

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will also be the only S20 flavor to feature a 40-megapixel front-facing camera, according to some of these renders.

Image Source: Twitter

The Galaxy S20+ is the next best thing when it comes to camera quality. We’re looking at two 12-megapixel sensors on the back, including the ultra-wide and wide-angle cameras, as well as a 64-megapixel telephoto camera that will handle the zoom. A 10-megapixel selfie cam punches through the screen’s camera hole. The Galaxy S20 should share the camera specs of the Plus. However, the cheaper Galaxy S20 might won’t have that fourth additional sensor that’s present on its siblings, the 3D “DepthVision” camera.

Image Source: Twitter

The marketing images above also indicate that Samsung will make a big deal of the camera improvements of the S20 compared to previous generation Galaxy S models. And it looks like Samsung is back in the megapixels war, as its imagery suggests the more megapixels you have in a camera, the better the experience.

Image Source: Twitter

Then again, just because Samsung will insist on the Galaxy S20’s camera in promos doesn’t mean the other signature features will be overlooked. Blass produced shots that also advertise the huge Infinity-O displays and the phones’ 5G connectivity:

Image Source: Twitter