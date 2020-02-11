If you’re a meat eater, you know exactly how amazing the first bite into a burger can be. With the delicious meat, the juices flowing and the perfect seasoning, it often is the best meal of your day. There are plenty of ways to make a burger, as you can use different kinds of meat and many varying toppings. Mixing meats together brings out an even more exciting experience, as the combinations are sure to tantalize your taste buds. But if you’re hosting a barbecue and making a ton of burgers for your guests, trying to make your patties come out exactly the same is very difficult. This is why you need a burger press. A burger press will pack your meat into the exact design you’re looking for and make it easy to add extra ingredients into your patty. Why not add some of those toppings into the middle of your burger? We’ve found some of the best burger presses on the market and highlighted them to get you ready for your next mouth-watering meal. Take a look below and your stomach can thank us later.

Best Burger Press for a Double Patty

You know the saying, “Go big or go home.” That’s how you should feel when you’re hankering for a double patty burger. You can make both of those patties at once when you have the Weston Burger Express Double Hamburger Press with Patty Ejector. This is made up of a sturdy design that is constructed with heavy-duty aluminum, so it is built to last for a long time and can press your patties with ease. You’ll be able to combine your favorite meats and seasonings into consistent and perfectly packed burgers. This works great with beef, turkey, venison and other wild game. These burgers will cook evenly and won’t fall apart on the grill. You can adjust the thickness level, allowing you to create burgers as thin as a quarter of a pound to a thick as three quarters of a pound. Each patty will come measuring four-and-a-half inches in diameter. Each press has a spring plunger button that compacts the patty and pops it back up, so you can remove it easily and head to the grill. This is also great for packing down the meat and adding ingredients inside of patty like peppers, bacon or cheese. The press is non-stick, so the remnants won’t stay on it.

Easiest Burger Press to Clean

Putting raw meat into a press can often times become sticky. If you want burgers but don’t want to deal with the mess that is cleaning up afterwards, think about getting the Grillaholics Stuffed Burger Press and Recipe eBook. This is a great companion in the kitchen, as it makes burgers four inches in diameter. It makes patties and stuffed burgers with ease, as it only takes a few steps to do so. Squashing down a patty in order to stuff it is simple, as you can just press it, stuff it and then seal it with more meat on top. It is made from premium, BPA-free, non-stick plastic that is safe to put in the dishwasher. You don’t need to worry about scraping away pieces that are impossible to get off. You’ll also get a recipe eBook that will give you a ton of different delicious meal ideas. This is backed by a lifetime guarantee, so if you aren’t in any way satisfied, you return it for a full refund. But we don’t think you’ll ever have to get to that level.

Best Burger Press for Different Sized Burgers

You don’t always want a stuffed burger for your meal. Maybe you want to make normal sized patties or sliders. With the help of the Cuisinart CSBP-100 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press, you can create all of these in a flash. You can make regular four-inch patties, smaller two-and-a-half-inch patties that are perfect for sliders or four-and-a-half-inch patties that you can stuff. This is faster and costs less money than pressing by hand. This is great for any build-your-own burger bar, giving people options. You can create a patty as big as three quarters of a pound. It is non-stick and is extremely easy to clean, as you can just put it in the dishwasher. You store all three of the burger presses inside of each other, so this won’t take up a ton of room in your house.