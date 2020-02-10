Going to the grocery store can often times be hit or miss. You hope to leave there with everything that you went for and you hope there aren’t a ton of people there. Depending on the time and what store, you could go 0 for 2 with both of those. But once you get your groceries back home, you need to preserve them if you don’t want to use them right away. We can’t even tell you how many times we’ve had to throw out fruits and vegetables because we didn’t eat them in time and they went bad. A way to help extend the life of your produce is by using reusable mesh bags. These obviously will get rid of the need for plastic bags and can be used in the refrigerator or out on the counter. You can even bring these to the grocery store with you and just store your produce in them right from the source. If you’re interested in making your food last longer and helping the Earth last longer, check out our picks for the best reusable mesh produce bags.

Best Set of Large Bags

If you know you’re going to be making a big time meal for your family or you are making something that has a lot of different ingredients, such as a chili or a stew, you’re going to need some large bags. With the Ecowaare Reusable Produce Bags, this pack comes with 15 bags that are 12″ x 17″. These are great and durable bags that add to the goal of being plastic free. Each mesh bag eliminates the possibility of 1,000 plastic bags up to its lifetime. The mesh bags are BPA-free and 100% food contact safe, while being constructed from fine but strong mesh polyester. The mesh is super lightweight, so it won’t be a huge hindrance when you’re carrying them to and from the grocery store. You don’t even have to worry about individually taking your apples, oranges, potatoes or peppers out of the bag to scan them at the register, as you can read a barcode through the mesh. With this size, you can even store a small watermelon or multiple heads of broccoli. These don’t easily stain, unlike cotton mesh and you’ll just need to rinse them in cold water to clean them. The convenient drawstring makes sealing them super simple.

Best Variety Set of Bags

You’re not always going to need large bags. Varying what you can carry with you makes a lot of sense, which is why the BB Brotrade MPB12 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags Set of 12 Pcs is a solid option. You’ll get three large, six medium, and three small bags, measuring 17″ x 12″, 14″ x 12″, and 8″ x 12″ respectively. Each different size is color-coded, so you’ll be able to recognize quickly what size you are picking up. These also have drawstrings that make for conveniently closing and opening the bag and you can pull it to close it even tighter. These are made from strong but lightweight, see-through mesh and they can be used for just about anything. You don’t just have to use these to store food, although that is what they are best used for. You can store beach items, toys, gym clothes, office supplies, medicine, cables, cosmetics or any number of other items. The best part about these bags is you can just wash your produce in the bag. You don’t need to ever take it out until you’re going to use it. There are endless possibilities with the 12 different bags in this set.

Best Small Set of Bags

Not everyone is going to need 15 bags or even 12 bags. Just being able to have some in your home is a smart thing, so the Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags that come in a set of nine bags could be the right pick for you. Each bag measures 11″ x 13.5″, so they aren’t small in size. Each bag weighs less than a third of an ounce, so even carrying nine of them won’t be a hassle. You can store fruits, vegetables, snacks, snack bags, toys, laundry bags and much more in any of these. Bringing these with you will eliminate the need for so many plastic bags and won’t cost you any extra money at the grocery store. These mesh bags are super strong and tear-resistant, while being see-through enough to scan barcodes through them. You can even wash your produce while it’s still in the bags.