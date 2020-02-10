All of us have been in a bind before trying to figure out what exactly we should eat with the little amount of time we have to prepare something. Scrounging through your fridge and cabinets to put together something that resembles a meal can be fun but also a bit daunting. Realizing you may not have a lot of time to prepare a full meal makes you regret taking so long on another task or forgetting to go to the grocery story. Something that most people have in their fridge or freezer at most times is ground meat. Whether it’s beef, turkey, chicken or another type of meat, it can be used in a lot of different ways. Throwing that in a pan to give your dish a boost is a good start and mixing it with other ingredients can be made easy with a ground meat chopper. A meat chopper will mix and mash everything together, breaking up any stuck parts and making sure every piece gets cooked. If you’re someone who is frequently in a rush to eat or enjoys making meals with ground meat, consider any of the three choppers we’ve highlighted below. That way, you’ll be ready when that panic moment hits.

Most Versatile Meat Chopper

While a meat chopper certainly won’t take up a ton of space in your kitchen, it’s always good to have a tool that can accomplish multiple tasks. With the Farberware 5211438 Professional Heat Resistant Nylon Meat/Potato Masher, you’ll be able to mix and mash. This two-in-one handheld tool has a five-blade design that lets you mash softer, cooked foods like potatoes, yams, pumpkin, squash, rutabagas, turnips, parsnips, carrots, apple, bananas, and more. The blades are angled in order to scrape the insides of the bowl easier. But you’ll also be able to stir and mix up ground meats and work them together in the pot or pan that you’re using. Just by spinning it in your hand or pushing it downward onto the food will create the consistency that you’re looking for. This has a BPA-free, oversized Nylon head that can resist temperatures up to 450°F. You can use this with all different types of cookware and it is dishwasher safe. This comes with a limited lifetime warranty when you purchase it, so it’s worth giving it a shot.

Easiest Meat Chopper to Hold

For those who have trouble holding utensils or suffer from arthritis, cooking may not always be the easiest thing to handle. But mixing and chopping ground beef isn’t hard when you have The Pamper Chef Mix N Chop. With the beveled pinwheel design, the blades make it easy to chop in any pan or bowl. This comes in a sleek black finish with a soft grip for simple use by anyone. It also has a thumb rest to help you comfortably grasp the handle and chop more efficiently. The ergonomic design works perfectly to create less resistance while you’re using it. It is dishwasher safe, so cleaning it is a breeze. You should put it on the top rack of the dishwasher for best practices. It is heat-resistant up to 428°F and can be used with cooking main dishes or sides.

Best Value Meat Chopper

Not that the previous two options will leave a big dent in your wallet, but if you’re looking for the most cost-effective choice, that would be the ChopStir Original Ground Meat Chopper. This is meant for chopping foods into smaller, more palatable pieces in order for them to cook faster. This is proudly made in the United States and is safe for use with non-stick cookware. It is made from food-safe Nylon and won’t stain or scratch your surfaces. It measures 3.75″ x 10.75″ and it can store easily in your utensil holder or drawer. There is also a hold in the handle that makes hanging it an option too. All you need to do is put it straight down in ground meat and start to spin and the blades will chop up the food even more. If you’re looking to make juice out of frozen juice concentrate, this is so much easier to use than hacking at it with a spoon. You can use this with potatoes, hard-boiled eggs and many other foods as well.