We’re still only barely into 2020, but United Airlines has announced the launch of an all-new credit card co-branded with Chase that includes an incredible welcome offer of 100,000 bonus miles, plus new limited-time welcome offers across a trio of United co-branded credit cards to celebrate this launch. You might already have your credit card strategy lined up for the moment, but these offers are definitely worth your consideration, with some solid value herein, and we’ll get into all the details you need to know below.

Summary: United’s Explorer Business Card is closed to new applicants. The co-branded card lineup instead now has an all-new option, the United Business Card, which builds on the Explorer Business Card’s benefits in addition to bringing added features to the mix. And, as we noted above, new cardholders can score 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 within the first three months of card ownership (an offer that ends on April 2).

Highlighting that spending threshold is also a good time to include a reminder that this is a card for small business owners, so while $10,000 sounds like a lot to a consumer it shouldn’t be hard for a business owner to hit that target. The bottom line about this new card is that even for casual United business flyers, this will be a great option to help you hit elite status faster while earning United miles and experiencing a few elite-like perks. Speaking of which …

Benefits: Cardholders will earn 2x miles on United purchases, as well as on purchases at gas stations, office supply stores, restaurants, and local transit and commuting. As with the Explorer Business Card, cardholders will receive 25% back on United inflight purchases (including Wi-Fi, food, and beverages), a first checked bag free, priority boarding, two United Club one-time passes at account opening and on each cardmember anniversary, along with travel and purchase protections.

Cardholders will also have the opportunity to earn a $100 annual United travel credit that can be used to cover the cost of airline tickets, among other United purchases, after making seven United flight purchases of $100 or more on the card. If you have both the United Business Card and any of Chase’s personal co-branded United cards, you’ll also get 5,000 bonus miles each cardmember anniversary. The United Business Card does come with a $99 annual fee, though, so be aware of that.

More limited-time offers: Meanwhile, as we said above the launch of the United Business Card is also accompanied by elevated limited-time bonuses for other United credit cards, including the United Explorer Card, United Club Card and United Club Business Card which are all offering special sign-up bonus opportunities from now until April 2 (Click each bolded card name below to jump to a sign-up page for any of these cards that interest you).

Limited-time offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.

Annual fee: $95 (waived during the first year)

Details: Definitely a solid card to consider for casual United flyers who want to earn elite status. You’ll earn 2x miles on United purchases, hotels and restaurants. The card also offers a free checked bag, priority boarding, 25% savings on inflight purchases and two one-time, United Club passes per year. Plus, it can help you fast-track your way to United elite status.

Limited-time offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.

Annual fee: $450

Details: This is the card for anyone wanting one that grants United Club access. You’ll earn 2x miles on all United purchases, as well as 1.5x miles per dollar on all other expenses. The card also offers luxury benefits frequent United flyers will enjoy, like a United Club membership (if you already have one, you can be reimbursed for the unused portion once approved for this card), plus a first and second checked bag free (up to $280 per round-trip ticket), 25% savings on inflight purchases and Premier Access® travel services which includes priority check-in, security screening where available, boarding and baggage handling. MileagePlus Premier members traveling on an award ticket are also eligible for Complimentary Premier Upgrades on United flights when available.

Limited-time offer: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $10,000 in the first three months.

Annual fee: $450

Details: Pretty much the same benefits as the non-business version of this card. A United Club membership (existing United Club members can be reimbursed for the unused portion of their current membership once approved for this card), a first and second checked bags free (up to $280 per round-trip ticket), 25% savings on inflight purchases and Premier Access® travel services which include priority check-in, security screening where available, boarding and baggage handling). If you are a MileagePlus Premier member traveling on an award ticket, you’re also eligible for Complimentary Premier Upgrades on United flights when available.

