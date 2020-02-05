Not everyone’s kitchen is set up like the professional ones you see on Food Network. Sure, it would be nice to build your own kitchen and put in all of the countertops, stove range burners, ovens and a butcher’s block anywhere you want them to be. But that’s not how the majority of people live, as you often times just have to deal with how a kitchen looks when you move into a place. When it comes to baking, you need a place to roll out the dough that you’ve just made. Rather than worrying about not having a specific countertop that you can use for baking, get a pastry mat. A silicone pastry mat will give you a surface that your dough won’t stick to, making kneading and preparing simpler. It also makes cleaning up a breeze, since you don’t have to worry about wiping down an entire countertop. If you’re thinking about setting up your kitchen, and don’t have the luxury of designing it yourself, take a look at the three options below and find your pastry mat.

Best Extra Large Pastry Mat

Are you someone who does amateur baking from your home? Do you have friends and family members begging you to make baked goods for different events? If so, then you’re going to need a lot of space to operate, which is why the Folksy Super Kitchen Non-Slip Silicone Extra Large Pastry Mat is a solid choice. This is made from 100% food grade silicone and reinforced fiberglass to protect your food as well as your kitchen. Because it’s made from silicone, it’s guaranteed as a non-stick surface, alleviating any type of headache that might be caused by sticky dough or foods. You won’t have to scrub and scrub to get this clean. Even burnt sugar and fat falls right off of this mat, as all you’ll need to do is rinse it with soapy water. You can also put it in the dishwasher, if you have one large enough. The extra large mat measures 36″ x 24″, offering you plenty of room to work. It is also double the thickness of other pastry mats, measuring 0.7mm thick. This means it’s hard to wrinkle and it won’t move much when you are rolling on top of it.

Best Pastry Mat and Oven Liner

No matter what it is you’re baking, you’re going to need to be able to put it in the oven to get the desired results. When you have the GREENRAIN Large Silicone Pastry Mat, you don’t even have to take it off the mat to put it in the oven. Made from food grade silicone and fiberglass, it is safe, soft, durable and won’t wrinkle or fade. This mat is heat-resistant up to 480°F, so it can line your baking sheet. It is 0.6mm thick, enhancing the thickness and durability. The surface is non-sticky, so even if grease or oil gets onto it, it will wipe down easily. The bottom has a strong adhesive that allows it to stay in place when you’re in the middle of using it. That way, when you have your rolling pin out, it’s not sliding all over as you’re trying to flatten your dough. This will keep your countertop sanitary and give you more flexibility to bake and set up your station from anywhere in your kitchen. This is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so it doesn’t hurt you to give it a try.

Best Pastry Mat for Measuring Dough

In order to get the precise amount of dough you need for your baking, pick up the Sili Bake Silicone Pastry Mat with Measurements. The previous two pastry mats had measuring increments on the mats, but this one takes it a step further. It has inches on two sides and centimeters on the other two sides, to make sure you are rolling out the correct amount. There are also recipes for sugar cookies and pie dough printed on the mat. You’ll also have an easier time with measuring out your ingredients, as there are charts for liquid measuring conversion, oven temperature conversion, and weight conversion. The mat won’t slip, move or bunch up as you’re using it and it can even be put in the freezer with your dough. You can also put it in the oven to bake with and there are no harmful chemicals in its makeup. This is easy to clean with soap and water and comes with a hanging zippered pouch to store it in.