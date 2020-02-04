The Galaxy S20 event is just a week away, but it’s going to be pretty boring to all the Samsung fans who are constantly hunting for Galaxy S20 rumors. Everything about the new series of phones leaked well ahead of time, with subsequent reports confirming early leaks and revealing even more secrets. As it stands right now, we know the Galaxy S20 series will have four distinct signature features, which have been detailed over and over in these rumors. And it looks like Samsung just confirmed one of them.

The Galaxy S20 phones will all have high refresh rate screens. We’re looking at Full HD screens running at 120Hz, and you’ll get to choose whether you want to stay at 120Hz or turn it down. That’s one signature feature.

All three phones will have multi-lens camera systems on the back, featuring new sensors and supporting novel shooting modes. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the best of them, and the only handset to pack a periscope camera that can support up to 100x digital zoom. The Ultra will also have a 108-megapixel primary lens unlike anything ever seen on a Galaxy S phone. Photography will be another important feature that will be prominently shown in Samsung’s marketing for the new devices.

The third major Galaxy S20 feature concerns connectivity. The S20 line will be Samsung’s first Galaxy S series to support 5G regardless of size. The smaller S20 model will come in 4G-only and 5G versions, as will the Galaxy S20+. The Ultra, meanwhile, will only be available as a 5G model.

The fourth major feature of the Galaxy S20, and the one we didn’t expect, is the name. For the first time since Samsung launched its first iPhone clones, Samsung will skip a beat. Make that a few of them, as the Galaxy S series is about to jump from Galaxy S10 all the way to Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S is Samsung’s most powerful brand right now, and one of the company’s best selling phones. But Samsung apparently feels that a sequential Galaxy S11 naming scheme would hurt the 2020 model.

Image Source: Samsung via MobileFun

It’s unclear whether S20 is related to the year, in which case it’s a fine choice. But if next year’s Galaxy S21 turns out to be the S30, then we’ll know Samsung only did it to make the Galaxy S seem newer than its rivals, especially the iPhone. The Galaxy S20 doesn’t trail the iPhone 12, a strategy we first saw from Huawei a few years ago.

Image Source: Samsung via MobileFun

If you haven’t guessed it by now, Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S11’s name change, listing Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ accessories over on its website, as seen in the screenshot above from MobileFun. The S20 Ultra moniker has yet to be sighted on Samsung.com, but it’s probably only a matter of time until Samsung leaks it. It’s as if Samsung doesn’t really care about the leaks at this point.

Image Source: Karlis Dambrans/Shutterstock