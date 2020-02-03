Sony might have confirmed the official name of the new PlayStation, surprising absolutely nobody by calling it the PS5, but the company wasn’t ready to confirm that the DualShock 4 controller will get a DualShock 5 successor. Sony did explain some of the new controller’s features, though it stopped well short of revealing all of its upgrades. However, Sony’s more recent moves, including the launch of a DualShock 4 accessory and new PlayStation controllers, may have spoiled some of the new DualShock controller’s secrets. While we wait for Sony to unveil the PS5 in all its glory, we have a concept video to show you that imagines the PS5 controller of our dreams.

Aside from the improved haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualShock 5 controller might pack additional features. Like a set of extra buttons on the back, which would be user-customizable, similar to what’s now available for the PS4 — Sony just launched an add-on for the DualShock 4 controller that places buttons on the back.

Furthermore, the controller might pack a built-in microphone for improved voice control, and the PS5 is rumored to feature a game-centric voice assistant that could deliver help to gamers in real-time.

Overall, the new controller will look similar to the DualShock 4 controller, and a leak said not too long ago that it will work with the PS5 and the PS4, so we don’t expect a complete design makeover or new features that are too crazy. The new controller might feel better in the hand though, as some recent patents appear to indicate.

That’s a quick rundown of all the known features and rumors detailing the PS5’s controllers, and many of them will be easily recognizable in the incredibly detailed video concept below that designer Giuseppe Spinelli (Snoreyn) created for LetsGoDigital.

On top of that, the clip proposes a few additional features like interchangeable joysticks and rear buttons that would ship with the device, as well as USB-C connectivity that would deliver faster battery charging.

While exciting, we’re still looking at a concept video that might not be a totally accurate representation of the real thing. Sony is yet to release any imagery of the PS5 and DualShock 5. Hopefully, that will change real soon, as Sony is expected to unveil the new PlayStation sometime this month during a special PlayStation Meeting 2020 event.

Image Source: Olly Curtis/Future Publishing/Shutterstock