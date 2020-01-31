There are so many great deals out there right now, and the BGR Deals team has already told you about many of the best ones we’ve found. Highlights include the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 or the $40 Fire TV Stick for $24.99, the best-selling Roomba 675 for $199 and the top-rated Roomba 960 for $394.99, a free Echo Dot when you buy the best-selling Toshiba 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Smart LED Fire TV on sale for just $279.99 and use the coupon code FTVE20 at checkout, an enormous one-day blowout sale on Amazon that saves you up to 40% on popular smart home products including $25 Kasa smart LED light bulbs for $11.99 each and Kasa smart light switches for $18.33 a piece, surprisingly good true wireless earbuds for just $25.47, up to $100 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPads, Bose’s best compact soundbar for just $179, and $100 off a stunning digital art canvas that’s 10,000 paintings in one.

All that and more can be found over in our deals channel right now, but there’s another sale we wanted to bring to your attention on Friday. It’s happening over on Walmart’s website, and you almost certainly didn’t realize it because it’s not being advertised. Head over to Walmart’s online savings center though, and you’ll find almost 1,400 different deals that are all available right now. From TVs and video games to home goods and more, there’s definitely something for everyone. Shop the entire sale right here at Walmart, and you’ll find our picks for the 10 best bargains below.

Bose Solo 5 TV Bluetooth Soundbar System

One-piece soundbar

Hear every word clearly

Dialogue mode makes every word even easier to hear

Place the unit almost anywhere: In front of the TV, on a shelf, or mounted on the wall

Only one connection to your TV

Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream music wirelessly

Includes universal remote

Bose Solo 5 TV Bluetooth Soundbar System: $179.00 (reg. $249.00)

(also available on Amazon)

Fitbit Versa Special Edition Smartwatch

Extra classic black band (small & large)

Make payments without your wallet using a built-in NFC chip.*

Multi-day battery life of 4+ days (Varies with use & other factors)

Store and play 300+ songs, no phone needed

Use 15+ exercise modes like Run or Swim to record workouts

Access your favorite apps for sports, weather & more

See notifications for calls, calendar events or texts & send quick replies (coming soon to Android)

Start on-screen workouts with Fitbit Coach

Connect to smartphone GPS for real-time pace & distance on screen

Track heart rate 24/7, during workouts & over time

Get health insights & personalized guidance in one place on Fitbit Today

Wear accessory bands in leather, metal & more (sold separately)

Fitbit Versa Special Edition Smartwatch: $139.95-$158.42

iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power* for improved pick-up performance. * (Compared to Roomba® 600 Series System)

Ideal for homes with pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t. Simply rinse away dirt or debris left behind in the washable bin.

Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.

Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.

Customize and control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Patented Dirt Detect Technology, Edge-Sweeping Brush, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $279.00 (reg. $449.00)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum

Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. Transforms to a handheld for beyond the floor cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. 2 Tier RadialTM cyclones 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. Max power mode provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Convenient docking station stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it’s always ready to go.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $242.79 (reg. $399.99)

MOTILE 14″ Performance Laptop

MOTILE Performance Laptop

14” FHD

AMD Ryzen 3 with Radeon Vega 3 Graphics

4GB Memory

128GB Storage

HDMI

Front IR Camera

Rose Gold

THX® Spatial Audio

Tuned by THXTM display

720p IR Webcam

1 x USB-C

2 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI Port

1 x Ethernet Port

3.5mm Headphone jack

Weight: 2.55 lbs

MOTILE 14″ Performance Laptop: $199.00 (reg. $599.00)

Apple 9.7-inch iPad (6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB

9.7-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS Technology

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture

Embedded M10 coprocessor

1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

8MP iSight camera

Touch ID

Apple Pay

Apple 9.7-inch iPad (6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB: $399.00 (reg. $559.00)

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB, 4K Ultra HD Gaming Console, Black (Renewed)

6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provides more immersive gaming and entertainment

Play with the greatest community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network

Works with all your Xbox One games and accessories

Great for 1080p screensgames run smoothly, look great, and load quickly

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB, 4K Ultra HD Gaming Console, Black (Renewed): $305.00 (reg. $375.15)

Sceptre 65″ Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR U650CV-U

Screen Size (Diag.): 64.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 1.07G (8-bit+FRC)

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2 Surround Sound Mode

Sceptre 65″ Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR U650CV-U: $369.99 (reg. $899.99)

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900

PurColorTM

Essential Contrast

HDR

4K UHD

Game Mode

UHD EngineTM

Motion Rate 120

Contrast Enhance

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900: $477.99 (reg. $797.99)

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN55NU6900

Get 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine

With PurColor you can enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture

Latest HDR10+ content adjusts picture quality scene by scene

Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu

Download SmartThings App on your smart phone to control and monitor your new TV and connected devices all in one screen

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone

Elegant slim design

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN55NU6900: $348.00 (reg. $599.99)

