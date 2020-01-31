There are so many great deals out there right now, and the BGR Deals team has already told you about many of the best ones we’ve found. Highlights include the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 or the $40 Fire TV Stick for $24.99, the best-selling Roomba 675 for $199 and the top-rated Roomba 960 for $394.99, a free Echo Dot when you buy the best-selling Toshiba 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Smart LED Fire TV on sale for just $279.99 and use the coupon code FTVE20 at checkout, an enormous one-day blowout sale on Amazon that saves you up to 40% on popular smart home products including $25 Kasa smart LED light bulbs for $11.99 each and Kasa smart light switches for $18.33 a piece, surprisingly good true wireless earbuds for just $25.47, up to $100 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPads, Bose’s best compact soundbar for just $179, and $100 off a stunning digital art canvas that’s 10,000 paintings in one.
All that and more can be found over in our deals channel right now, but there’s another sale we wanted to bring to your attention on Friday. It’s happening over on Walmart’s website, and you almost certainly didn’t realize it because it’s not being advertised. Head over to Walmart’s online savings center though, and you’ll find almost 1,400 different deals that are all available right now. From TVs and video games to home goods and more, there’s definitely something for everyone. Shop the entire sale right here at Walmart, and you’ll find our picks for the 10 best bargains below.
Bose Solo 5 TV Bluetooth Soundbar System
- One-piece soundbar
- Hear every word clearly
- Dialogue mode makes every word even easier to hear
- Place the unit almost anywhere: In front of the TV, on a shelf, or mounted on the wall
- Only one connection to your TV
- Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream music wirelessly
- Includes universal remote
Bose Solo 5 TV Bluetooth Soundbar System: $179.00 (reg. $249.00)
(also available on Amazon)
Fitbit Versa Special Edition Smartwatch
- Extra classic black band (small & large)
- Make payments without your wallet using a built-in NFC chip.*
- Multi-day battery life of 4+ days (Varies with use & other factors)
- Store and play 300+ songs, no phone needed
- Use 15+ exercise modes like Run or Swim to record workouts
- Access your favorite apps for sports, weather & more
- See notifications for calls, calendar events or texts & send quick replies (coming soon to Android)
- Start on-screen workouts with Fitbit Coach
- Connect to smartphone GPS for real-time pace & distance on screen
- Track heart rate 24/7, during workouts & over time
- Get health insights & personalized guidance in one place on Fitbit Today
- Wear accessory bands in leather, metal & more (sold separately)
Fitbit Versa Special Edition Smartwatch: $139.95-$158.42
iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
- Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power* for improved pick-up performance. *(Compared to Roomba® 600 Series System)
- Ideal for homes with pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t. Simply rinse away dirt or debris left behind in the washable bin.
- Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.
- Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.
- High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.
- Customize and control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant.
- Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.
- Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Patented Dirt Detect Technology, Edge-Sweeping Brush, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors
iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $279.00 (reg. $449.00)
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum
Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. Transforms to a handheld for beyond the floor cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. 2 Tier RadialTM cyclones 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. Max power mode provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Convenient docking station stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it’s always ready to go.
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $242.79 (reg. $399.99)
MOTILE 14″ Performance Laptop
- MOTILE Performance Laptop
- 14” FHD
- AMD Ryzen 3 with Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
- 4GB Memory
- 128GB Storage
- HDMI
- Front IR Camera
- Rose Gold
- THX® Spatial Audio
- Tuned by THXTM display
- 720p IR Webcam
- 1 x USB-C
- 2 x USB 3.0
- 1 x USB 2.0
- 1 x HDMI Port
- 1 x Ethernet Port
- 3.5mm Headphone jack
- Weight: 2.55 lbs
MOTILE 14″ Performance Laptop: $199.00 (reg. $599.00)
Apple 9.7-inch iPad (6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB
- 9.7-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS Technology
- A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture
- Embedded M10 coprocessor
- 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera
- 8MP iSight camera
- Touch ID
- Apple Pay
Apple 9.7-inch iPad (6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB: $399.00 (reg. $559.00)
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB, 4K Ultra HD Gaming Console, Black (Renewed)
- 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provides more immersive gaming and entertainment
- Play with the greatest community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network
- Works with all your Xbox One games and accessories
- Great for 1080p screensgames run smoothly, look great, and load quickly
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB, 4K Ultra HD Gaming Console, Black (Renewed): $305.00 (reg. $375.15)
Sceptre 65″ Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR U650CV-U
- Screen Size (Diag.): 64.5″
- Backlight Type: LED
- Resolution: 2160p
- High Dynamic Range (HDR)
- Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- Smart Functionality: no
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees
- Number of Colors: 1.07G (8-bit+FRC)
- OSD Language: English, Spanish, French
- Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2 Surround Sound Mode
Sceptre 65″ Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR U650CV-U: $369.99 (reg. $899.99)
SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900
- PurColorTM
- Essential Contrast
- HDR
- 4K UHD
- Game Mode
- UHD EngineTM
- Motion Rate 120
- Contrast Enhance
SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900: $477.99 (reg. $797.99)
SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN55NU6900
- Get 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine
- With PurColor you can enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture
- Latest HDR10+ content adjusts picture quality scene by scene
- Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu
- Download SmartThings App on your smart phone to control and monitor your new TV and connected devices all in one screen
- Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone
- Elegant slim design
SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN55NU6900: $348.00 (reg. $599.99)