Feeding into your hobbies is something that brings joy to life. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, love to hike, enjoy doing crossword or jigsaw puzzles or love to binge watch reality television, there are easy ways to indulge your passions. The same goes for someone who loves to craft. Crafting can be a therapeutic task that leads to some really wonderful artwork or pieces for your home. It can also be a really great way to spend time with your kids. If you’re someone who has the artistic gene, then you’re going to want to share what you make out of it. In order to create something, you’re going to need supplies. Supplies take up space and you’re going to want to store them so they don’t take up your whole home. Having proper craft storage is an effective way to know where your craft supplies are. Take a look at the three options we’ve highlighted for you below and enjoy creating and crafting.

Most Drawer Space in a Crafting Cabinet

As you may have remembered seeing in art class, there are large cabinets that can store art supplies. One of those that can work well in your home is the Akro-Mils 10124 24 Drawer Plastic Parts Storage Hardware and Craft Cabinet. This measures 20″ x 16″ x 6.5″ and has a rugged, high-impact, polystyrene frame. It can fit crafts, beads, hardware, fishing supplies and more. There are 24 different drawers, giving you plenty of space in order to store your belongings. The dividers for the drawers are molded into the back of the cabinet, making it very easy to access them and store them safely. The cabinet dimensions are 20″ x 6 3/8″ x 15 13/16″ and each drawer measures 6″ x 4 1/2″ x 2 3/16″. The cabinets stack securely and can even be mounted on a wall with key hooks. Each drawer has a finger grip lip that provides easy access as well as rear stop tabs that prevents the contents from spilling. Each drawer is clear, so you’ll be able to recognize which one is holding what.

Best Sewing Craft Cart

Plenty of people are wizards with a sewing machine. If you are someone who is extremely impressive with a sewing machine and you love to make crafts and other DIY projects, you’ll be interested in the Sauder Miscellaneous Storage Sewing Craft Cart. This has a beautiful cinnamon cherry finish that looks great on its engineered wood construction. There is storage behind the roll-open door that includes two storage bins and a hidden shelf for a sewing machine. There are two more adjustable shelves behind the door. The drop leaf provides extra work space for more sewing and crafts. The melamine top surface is heat-, strain-, and scratch-resistant. The best part about this is that it is on easy roll casters, allowing you to move it easily and not have much trouble. You’ll be able to roll it around and bring it to the exact area that you need to use it in your home. The sewing machine is not included but there is room for one. You can open the door and sit on a chair to sew at it.

Best Rolling Storage Cabinet

For those who are looking for a storage cabinet that they can easily move around their home, the Honey-Can-Do Rolling Storage Cart and Organizer is a great choice for them. This has 12 plastic drawers for plenty of storage opportunities and each drawer measures 9.5″ x 12.5″ with depths of 2.6″ and 5.1″. As a whole, the cabinet unit is 15″ x 25″ x 32″, so you can store it in the corner of a room or even in a closet. It is ideal to use in a home, classroom, or crafts or art studios. The drawers are semi-transparent for easy viewing and the wheels can lock in place to provide you both mobility and stability. You can also use this as an additional workspace with the desktop. Everything you’ll need to put it together is included.