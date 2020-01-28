Sometimes, you just can’t put a price on comfort. But for the most part, you definitely can, and that’s kind of what we’re getting at here. The good news is, the price tickets can be super low — so long as you’re looking in the right place. When it comes to convenient, causal comfort, there’s no better option than a classic saucer chair. Not only are they a great option for lounging, playing video games, and working on quick homework assignments, they’re pretty much ideal for any instance that requires you to quickly pull up a chair. And perhaps the best aspect of the saucer chair is the fact that it can be easily stored — almost like a classic folding chair. You can also think of them as some sort of beach chair for your home. But regardless of how you interpret a saucer chair and its many uses, there’s no doubt that they can seamlessly fit into any home setup. Whether it’s a high-end saucer chair for decor or an inexpensive model for your living room, we’ll take a look at some of the best saucer chairs for rest and relaxation. Time to raise that saucer game in a big way.

Best Foldable Saucer Chair

From both a convenience and comfort standpoint, the Urban Shop Faux Fur Saucer Chair with Metal Frame is an inexpensive way to pull up a super cozy chair. For starters, we were shocked at just how soft the material of the cushion was. It’s made of 100% micro mink fabrication, so there were no animals harmed in the process, but the cushion actually felt like it is made of luxurious, high-end material, even though it is essentially just standard plush. The dimensions of the chair are 29.5″H x 32″W x 27″D, and it can fit up to 225 lbs, thanks to its durable and strong metal frame that can open and close in a matter of seconds. It also contains a super reliable safety lock mechanism that helps keep the frame sturdy. This chair is perfect for teens and young adults, but really anybody can utilize it, so long as they’re under the weight requirements. For a comfortable chair with a ton of easy storage options, look no further than this saucer chair from Urban Shop.

Best Saucer Chair Cushion

Some higher-end saucer chairs don’t actually fold up like a beach chair. Instead, they are typically seated on a frame that’s both stylish and ultra-durable. In this case, you’re going to need to purchase a cushion separately so you can actually sit down. The Blazing Needles Solid Twill Papasan Chair Cushion is the perfect choice for such a setup. This cushion is made with dimensions of 48″ x 6″ x 48″, so it’s definitely a little bigger, and depending on the frame you purchase, can hold more weight. This twill Papasan cushion is made out of 100% polyester, making it both smooth to the touch and ultra-comfortable. It’s created with a classic tufted cushion style, which gives you added comfort and cushioning. We felt like we were sitting on a chair that was made out of a bed. It also comes in a variety of different solid colors so you can match it with pre-existing furniture in any of your rooms. It goes perfectly with a Rattan Papasan Chair Frame, so make sure you pick up one of those — or any other chair frame of your choosing — before you make this purchase.

Best Saucer Chair for Kids

If there’s anyone who would appreciate a nice saucer chair for their room, it’s a young child. And of course, most children love their Disney movies, so getting them something like the Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Saucer Chair would be a no-brainer. This chair from Disney is made with an ultra-soft plush cushion and sturdy steel frame with a safety locking mechanism to hold legs in place and keep your child sturdy and safe. When opened, the chair boasts dimensions of 18″H x 16″W x 14″ D with a weight limit of 81 pounds, making it an enticing option for nurseries and toddlers and younger children, in general. The chair cushion is made from plush fabric with padded fill, giving your child maximum support and comfort at all times. If your kid isn’t a fan of Frozen 2 — that’s ok too. It comes in a variety of different designs from hit Disney films like Toy Story 4, Finding Dory, and Despicable Me, as well as classic characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse.