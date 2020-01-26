Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 26)

Police Academy fans, rejoice! All seven Police Academy movies are coming to Netflix this week, so if you’re in the mood for some Michael Winslow, you’ll have a chance to get your fill and then some. If Police Academy isn’t your jam, some other licensed additions this week include Back to the Future Part III, Blade Runner, Hancock, The Other Guys, and Purple Rain. It’s one of the more diverse selections we’ve seen in a while.
As for originals, all I’m really interested in is the final part of the final season of BoJack Horseman, as it remains the best show to ever air on the streaming service (sorry Stranger Things).
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 26th, 2020:
Arrivals
Sunday, January 26th
- Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monday, January 27th
- Country Strong
- We Are Your Friends
Tuesday, January 28th
- Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, January 29th
- Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM
- Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, January 30th
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nighthawks
- Raising Cain
- The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, January 31st
- 37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM
- American Assassin
- Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diablero: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I AM A KILLER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, February 1st
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Little Princess
- Back to the Future Part III
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Dear John
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- Love Jacked
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
Departures
Friday, January 31st
- Æon Flux
- American Psycho
- Good Luck Chuck
- Grease
- La Reina del Sur: Season 1
- Panic Room
- Revolutionary Road
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Spartacus: Blood and Sand
- Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
- Spartacus: Vengeance
- Spartacus: War of the Damned
- Zombieland
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in February, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.