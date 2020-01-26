Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 26)

Police Academy fans, rejoice! All seven Police Academy movies are coming to Netflix this week, so if you’re in the mood for some Michael Winslow, you’ll have a chance to get your fill and then some. If Police Academy isn’t your jam, some other licensed additions this week include Back to the Future Part III, Blade Runner, Hancock, The Other Guys, and Purple Rain. It’s one of the more diverse selections we’ve seen in a while.

As for originals, all I’m really interested in is the final part of the final season of BoJack Horseman, as it remains the best show to ever air on the streaming service (sorry Stranger Things).

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 26th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, January 26th

Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monday, January 27th

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Tuesday, January 28th

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, January 29th

Thursday, January 30th

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, January 31st

Saturday, February 1st

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Departures

Friday, January 31st

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something’s Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in February, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.