Best Tealight Candles to Create Ambiance

If you’ve ever driven around during the holiday season, you know how special it is to see all of the decorations outside. The art and craftsmanship it takes to really put together an amazing display is something that should be marveled at. A part of displays that can really add to holiday cheer is setting out luminaries on a street. If everyone on the block happens to set them out together, it creates a terrific atmosphere that’s meant to be shared. In order to get the right look for luminaries and other displays, you’ll need tealight candles. Tealight candles are small but will burn for a decent amount of hours, making them versatile and easy to use. Whether you’re planning a display indoors or outdoors, you can make it work with these candles. Choosing any of the three sets of tealight candles we’ve highlighted below will change your decorations during the holidays or any time of year.

Best Large Pack of Tealight Candles

For those who are very involved in charity work, there’s something to be said about having to plan events, galas and auctions. A classy piece of table decor is a centerpiece that has a tealight candle in it. If you’re in need of a lot of them for your events, consider purchasing the Stonebriar 6-7 Hour Long Burning Unscented Tealight Candles 300 Pack. This comes with new and improved packaging and each one is neatly shrink-wrapped and packaged in protective boxes. All of these candles are lead-free and have a 100% cotton wick that will burn easily. It won’t produce any smoke and will keep a warm glow for a long time. These will brighten any room they are in, especially in large halls or even just on a display in your bathroom. They are each hand poured in Europe and made with the best quality paraffin. These votive candles fit any standard holder and only measure 0.75″ x 1.5″. They are perfect for floating centerpieces, potpourri burners, luminaries and more. You’re really getting an amazing bang-for-your-buck with this large 300 pack.

Best Medium Pack of Tealight Candles

For those who don’t need 300 candles but would prefer for something more like 100, check out the Zion Judaica Quality Tealight Candles Unscented Set of 120. These are crisp and clean and are offered in both larger and smaller sizes, if you need. But the 120 is right in the middle, so you’ll be able to outfit your home with them for years to come or use them at an event if you need to. These will burn for approximately four to four and a half hours uninterrupted and each one of them is unscented, providing wonderful ambiance without the smell. These are packaged in four rows of 30 candles each and are heavily shrink-wrapped to keep their integrity as best as possible. They are made in Europe using a special technique so that they burn at an appropriate rate to last longer. These are perfect for the holidays or any religious occasions.

Best Small Pack of Tealight Candles

Created with a perfect wax blend that makes them burn efficiently, the CandleNScent Unscented Tealight Candles 30 Pack is a perfect option for a one-time event or just to have some around your house. These smokeless tealight candles each have a wick that’s made from 100% cotton and don’t produce any smell. Each candle is set to burn for up to four hours, giving you a nice way to jazz up your centerpieces, potpourri, or displays that include glass mason jars. These look great at bridal showers, baby showers, weddings, engagement parties and any other type of party or get together. You can even lay them out on spa tables, if you’re a masseuse or are just trying to set the mood. The flames will flicker gorgeously and are great additions to accent lighting. The round silver tins that hold the candles are 1.5″ across, so they’ll fit in with any kind of decor you have set. These are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, meaning it doesn’t hurt you to give them a try if you’re looking for quality display lighting.