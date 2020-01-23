Best Wine Stoppers to Preserve Your Bottles

Enjoying a glass of wine with dinner can be the nice way to celebrate being home after a long day at work. Opening the bottle, aerating it, letting it breathe will allow you to get the most out of that glass. But if you’re only in the mood for a single glass, what are you going to do with rest of the bottle? Using a wine stopper to, in essence, re-cork the bottle allows you to preserve it for a later use. These stoppers are meant to fit all kinds of bottles, so any time you remove the cork, you’ll be able to use this. Plus, using the cork again won’t give you the airtight seal that a stopper will, keeping your wine fresher for longer. Stoppers are a great gift and a handy accessory to keep in your home. We’ve highlighted three of our favorite wine stoppers, so you won’t ever have to get rid of a bottle prematurely after opening it.

Best Vacuum Seal Stoppers

Providing a tight seal to make your wine bottle last even longer, the Vacu Vin Wine Saver Vacuum Stoppers is a solid purchase. This set of six stoppers is designed to be used with the Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump (sold separately). Using these together will remove air from your wine bottle to keep it tasting new for up to a week. These stoppers are meant to be used on all kinds of wine bottles, so it doesn’t matter what the shape or size of the bottle is. These can be used for red or white wines, from Pinot Noir to Pinot Grigio and anything in between. When you’re using these with the pump, you’ll pump until you hear a click. That click means that the seal is airtight, locking in the freshness for later use. These are constructed from high-quality, food-grade rubber and they are 100% dishwasher safe. You can even remove the cap at the top of each stopper for a more thorough cleaning. You don’t need to use the pump to ensure a tight seal, but it is the best way to guarantee an airtight one.

Most Versatile Stopper

If you’re looking for a tool that can handle a lot of different wine-related tasks, look no further than the Haley’s Corker. This small piece of equipment is a 5-in-1 device that can act as an aerator, stopper, pourer, filter and re-corker. It keeps the contents of your bottle fresher longer and is leak-proof. Made from BPA-free, food-safe plastic, this creates an airtight seal, so you can store your bottles upright or on their side without having to worry about a spill. If you insert this into the bottle shortly after opening it, it will aerate the wine as well as filter out any cork, sediment and tartrates as it pours. It won’t cause any splashing or dripping, protecting the contents of the bottle and saving your glasses and countertops. This is an ideal device to have when you’re enjoying a bottle of wine outside, as it will keep any pests or bugs from flying into your bottle. It fits most bottles and is dishwasher safe. You can use this over and over again and not just for wine, as it works great with liquors, spirits, sodas, sparkling waters, coffee syrups, cooking oils, vinegars and more.

Easiest Stopper to Use

Quickly needing to throw a stopper in to preserve just a little bit of wine left is something we’ve all experienced. With the Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers, that is a simple task. These insert with just a single push and remove with a single pull, guaranteed. These come in sets of two, three, four and five stoppers and are all made from durable rubber and stainless steel that won’t crack, fade, or rust. These are designed to fit any type of bottle, so it doesn’t just have to be a wine bottle. Each one provides an airtight seal when you are using them in your drinks to help prolong your use and the drinkability. They come in four bright colors, so you can pick ones for certain types of wine if you like. They can all be placed in the dishwasher for cleaning and they won’t splash when you take them out of the bottles.