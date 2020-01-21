Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip prices just leaked

The Galaxy S20 and Z Flip will be among the hottest Android phones of the first half of the year — yes, even Samsung’s new foldable. The Galaxy S20 will have monster specs, especially the Ultra version, and come in 4G and 5G connectivity options. The Z Flip will be a different foldable device type of the clamshell variety, complete with a foldable glass screen if rumors are accurate. That’s terrific news, but now we have some less exciting news that might put a damper on things: All these phones might be more expensive at launch than fans might have hoped.

The new pricing leak comes from trusted leaker Max Weinbach, who shared plenty of Galaxy S20 details in the past few days, including imagery of an actual Galaxy S20. Before we look at the prices below, remember they apply to the European Union, which means they include local tax. That’s what will make them seem more expensive than what you’d think — and that’s why a straight conversion to dollars doesn’t make sense.

So just heard S20 prices. Expect these to be lower than listed but at the moment we are expecting: S20 5G: €900-1000

S20+ 5G: €1050-1100

S20 Ultra 5G: €1300 Galaxy Z Flip is supposed to be about €1400 but I expect that to change before launch. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 20, 2020

According to Weinbach, the Galaxy S20 5G will cost €900 ($999) to €1,000 ($1,110), while the S20+ 5G will retail from €1,050 ($1,166) to €1,100 ($1,221). The 20 Ultra 5G will be the most expensive of them all, at €1,300 ($1,443). Not all these devices will come in 4G versions, but those that do should cost about €100 ($111) less than their 5G counterparts.

Weinbach estimates that the US prices will be around $850, $950, and $1,200 for the three phones, but those appear to just be guesses.

The 4G will be about €100 less than the 5G. As for talking USD, it’s probably going to be less. My guess is $850, $950, $1200. These seem a bit high but these phones do seem like spec beasts. Could justify the price tbh. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 20, 2020

When it comes to the Galaxy Z Flip, the phone will be the most expensive of the bunch at €1,400 ($1,554). If accurate, that’s €600 ($666) below the Galaxy Fold’s entry price. However, the Fold had the same high-end specs as the Galaxy S10 last year. In contrast, the Z Flip will pack slightly inferior components when compared to the S20 series, including last year’s Snapdragon processor and only a dual-lens camera. Not to mention that recent rumors said the Galaxy Z Flip might be priced around $1,000.

Even at €1,400, the Z Flip would be much cheaper than last year’s foldables and less expensive than the Motorola Razr, which is a foldable clamshell with inferior specs. The Galaxy S20 and Z Flip phones will be unveiled on February 11th, and they’re expected to go on sale soon after that.