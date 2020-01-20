Latest Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals new details about Samsung’s next-gen foldable

We’re about three weeks away from Samsung’s biggest phone reveal of the first half of the year, but we already know what to expect from it. Samsung will take the stage on February 11th in San Francisco to announce the Galaxy S20 series and the brand new Galaxy Z Flip foldable. Both phones have appeared in plenty of leaks so far, although it’s the former that’s been featured more extensively. However, the closer we get to Samsung’s event, the more details we get to learn about the new Z Flip — and the clearer it becomes that the Z Flip should be a much better foldable phone than its predecessor.

Recent reports said the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra will feature 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch OLED screens, respectively. Emerging leaker Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter to say that the Z Flip will also feature a 6.7-inch display, which means you’re going to get plenty of screen real estate from the foldable clamshell handset.

More confirmations on Galaxy Z Flip: 6.7inch Dynamic AMOLED Displya, 12MP Main Camera (not 108MP, obviously). 10MP Front Camera and 256GB Storage as told earlier. One UI 2.1, 3300mAH or 3500mAH Battery (some confusion regarding that). Black and Purple colours. https://t.co/U4GA46Qj1r — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 20, 2020

The Z Flip will not share all of the S20’s flagship specs. We heard a while ago that the phone will feature last year’s Snapdragon 855 processor instead of the brand new 865 chip. That’s a move that might help Samsung cut costs and keep the entry price at around $1,000, and anyone with a 2019 flagship phone knows that the Snapdragon 855 still packs more than enough power to provide a great user experience.

Agarwal also says the handset is getting a 12-megapixel primary camera, not a 108-megapixel shooter. That’s hardly a surprise, considering that the 108-megapixel camera will be reserved for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, according to other reports.

Other Galaxy Z Flip specs should include a 10-megapixel selfie camera, 256GB of storage, 3,300 or 3,500 mAh battery, and Android 10 with One UI 2.1 on top. Finally, the phone will be available in black and purple, according to the leaker.

As always, any leaked specs should be taken with a grain of salt, but Agarwal has become a reliable tipster so it’s likely he’s working with accurate information.