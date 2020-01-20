We started our week off by digging through hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale. Want to know why? It’s so that you don’t have to. We did all the hard work for you and came up with a list of the seven best premium iOS apps that are all available as free downloads for a limited time. These deals could be done at any moment though, so hurry up and download them while they’re still free.

Scelta: Track my weight

The $5.99 “Scelta Pro” in-app purchase is currently free.

Your weight fluctuates daily. In contrast to other apps Scelta compares weekly averages and shows your real weight progress! If you have ever used a scale regularly you know this problem:

Your weight fluctuates from day to day and it’s difficult to say whether you gained weight, lost weight or just had a heavy day. Salty food, hydration status, sleep, stress, and hormonal fluctuations are just some of the many factors that can influence your weight heavily in the short term. To know what’s really going on you need to compare averages to each other. – eg. the average of the last 14 days to the average of the 14 days before. The difference, also known as delta, between these time spans is a very informative indicator of what really happens to your body weight. Scelta calculates this “scale delta“ for you and makes weight tracking approachable, meaningful, a lot of fun and incredibly motivating. Data visualisation of the next generation:

• Your real progress: Scelta compares your average weight for the selected time span to the previous time span, eg. 7 days vs 7 days prior

• Linear regression instead of peaks and valleys: A line of best fit shows your actual weight trend graphically

• Reach your own goal: select eg. “- 1 lb per week” (or “- 0,5kg per week” depending on your local unit) and see at a glance how good you’re doing by taking a look at your adherence percentage

• Hear your weight: Swipe on the graph to see the exact value of a data point and its linear regression, hear and feel (on devices with Taptic Engine) the value of your weight entries (you’ve never seen, heard or felt your weight this way!)

• Scelta shows your total progress and how far you have come since you started your goal

• After setting a new goal (eg. a lean gaining phase after losing fat) you can still go back to older goals to see your previous progress

• See a graph of your goal adherence for every day since you first set your goal. Swiping on it reveals your weekly rate of weight change and how well you adhered to your goal in the 7, 14 oder 30 day average comparison on that day. There has never been anything like it before. And because everything is more fun as a game:

• The RPG where you are the main character: Collect Scelta Points by reaching your own goal and level up

• Prolific story: Unlock many different achievements for your adhering to your weight adventure

• Online leader boards: Compete with your friends or users worldwide to see who accomplishes their personal weight goals best Losing weight on a fat-loss diet, keeping your lean-gaining phase in check or if you’re just trying to maintain your current weight:

Weight Tracking has never been this fun! What position will you reach with your personal progress in the leader boards?

Download Scelta now and try it today!

Download Scelta: Track my weight

Wanderer of Lifetimes

Normally $4.99.

Wanderer of Lifetimes is a role playing game set in an Eastern-inspired land where the rules of life and death are governed by the cycle of karma. The player will set out to achieve a mission over many lifetimes that will ultimately determine the fate of the world. The game incorporate text-adventure style narrative with 2D exploration and stamina based combat. The game mainly takes place in the living world but will also offer unique mechanics in the afterlife. Only in the afterlife can the player can spend karma accrued in life for various adjustments to their avatar such as acquiring permanent power ups/abilities and applying temporary boons to help improve the chance of success in the next life. It is through the karma system that game attempts to encourage players to find new ways of approaching challenges after experiencing failure.

Download Wanderer of Lifetimes

Phocus: Portrait mode editor

Normally $3.99.

Phocus is a perfect photo editing app for creating depth effect and portrait lighting effects on any device. TRUSTED BY OVER 250K USERS ************************************ WHAT OUR USERS SAY – “Makes your phone current. I wanted to trade my SE so that I could have the camera features of a 7 Plus and newer, but this app truly does exactly what the XS does. Just as good too. So, I decided to upgrade to 8. The camera is already good. This app makes the phone as any XS or XS Max. It’s all about software!!!”

Written by Stung68, United States. “It’s a great app. It’s as great as the 7+ camera’s Portrait Mode App. Whoever made this app they did a very good job!!! You should definitely get this app. Awesome app!!!!”

Written by Unicorn awesome276, United States. “Love editing black and white portraits. They look professional.”

Written Rozzimuch, Australia.

************************************ Simple design paired with the advanced person recognition technology we use in the background

will give you what you are looking for. Phocus is not just a portrait mode editor, but it also has many unique photo editing tools, and applies these professionally just in seconds with minimum effort. Some of these perfect tools are portrait mode, portrait lighting, color splash and many other effects. All you have to do is to enjoy creating fast amazing portraits using Phocus. PORTRAIT MODE

All you need to do is to choose your photo from the gallery of your phone or take it using the built-in camera of Phocus, and then, simply tap the magic wand for the automatic background blur process. It will detect the person on the photo, and separate it from the background. Then, you can adjust the blur amount on the photo, or edit any area.

Phocus works just perfectly for foreground detection. #phocusportraitmode PORTRAIT LIGHTING

Using the portrait lighting feature, you can take marvelous portrait photos, just like a studio work. Portrait lighting mode provides a special light to the face while darkening the background. At the same time, there are also two options for this feature which you can try and use quickly. Stage lighting brings you to the foreground with your own colors of choice, and with mono lighting, you will get very cool black and white photos.

These tools offer you professional studio capabilities with no need to spend time and effort for choosing a place to take your photos.

#phocusportraitlighting COLOR SPLASH

Do you want to add a more aesthetic feel to your photos? Then, color splash is for you. Get cool photos with grayscale background using color splash.

#phocuscolorsplash MANUAL EDIT MODE

When you need to edit the photo focusing on the details of your portrait, use the brush tools and the

zoom. You can also use the blur amount adjusting tool. Create more professional photos using the manual edit mode!

Download Phocus: Portrait mode editor

Idle Rent Tycoon

Normally $2.99.

Build your own business with rent out amazing property and become an idle tycoon in this cool game! Automate your workflow with hire managers and collect your income, even when you are offline!

Become a rentier tycoon by managing your property and rent out to get mega profit! FEATURES:

• Automate your workflow with hire managers

• Collect income, even when you are offline

• Free to play

• Addictive gameplay

• No internet connection needed

Download Idle Rent Tycoon

Hollycool – Pro Video Editing

Normally $1.99.

Hollycool is a powerful and easy-to-use video editor & movie maker. It provides high-end video editing features that let you make outstanding videos. Video Editing

· Editing Tools: Trim, Split, Rotate, Flip, Reverse, Delete, Duplicate.

· Compositing: Merge Videos, Photos, Live Photos.

· Reorder Video Clips. Color Correction

· Adjustment Tools: Exposure, Brightness, Contrast, Shadows, Highlights, Brighten, Temperature, Tint, Saturation, Vibrance, Hue, Fade.

· Grading Tools: HSL, CMY, Split-Toning, Toning, Color Accent.

· Video Filters

· Curves Adjustments. Text Slide Template

· Creative Text Slide Animation Collections, Low Third, Subtitles

· Unlimited Text Tracks, Flexible Animation Edit

· Text Style: Text Color, Stroke, Text Shadow, Background Color, Paragraph Music & Audio Effects Edit

· Music Edit Tools: Trim, Fade-In & Fade-Out, Echo, Feedback, Pitch, Rate, Speed, Equalizer, Distortion, Reverb.

· Perfect Soundtracks.

· Record Audio With Effects. Details Enhancements

· Enhancement Tools: HDR, Beautify, Bloom, Ambient, Clarity, Grain, Sharpen, Fringing, Vignette. Non-Linear Speed Ramping

· Curves Adjustment for Video Speed Ramping.

· Curve Presets for Video Speed Ramping. Video Transitions

· Beautiful Video Transitions.

· Transition Duration Adjustable. LUT Color Grading

· Import your LUT files from other devices created with Davinci resolve, AE, PR, Photoshop and Lightroom.

· Save your color grading as LUT preset

· Provide a set of LUT Fashion Backgrounds

· Flexible Canvas Settings.

· Video Background: Blur Photos, Colors, Patterns, Gradients.

Download Hollycool – Pro Video Editing

Fine – Photo Editor

Normally $1.99.

Fine is a well-designed and professional photo editor. Make stunning photos with amazing features of Fine: Bokeh Effects

• Bringing DSLR-like photography to you with beautiful bokeh effects usually achievable only with professional large aperture camera.

• Lens Blur Effects, including Bokeh Blur, Depth Blur, Chromatic Aberration Blur, Fringing Blur, Motion Blur, Radial Blur, Frosted Blur, Fog Blur, Simple Blur.

• Brush tool for bokeh blur effects.

• AI-powered brush tool for bokeh blur effects, with the cutting-edge AI technology to separate person, cat and other objects from background and then apply blur.

• Refocus portrait photos that with depth information. Extensive Adjustment Tools

• Color adjustments: Temperature, Tint, Saturation, Vibrance, Fade, Channels, Hue.

• Light adjustments: Brightness, Exposure, Contrast, Shadows, Highlights, Blacks, Whites.

• Advanced adjustments: Fine-tuning with Curves, Levels(Histogram). Apply Tone, Shadows Tone and Highlights Tone by preset colors or pickup custom colors.

• Color Accent – Convert your photo into black & white while keeping selective color or making selective color more vibrant.

• HSL – Selectively adjust Hue, Saturation, Luminance for 18 preset colors or sample any color from your photos.

• Split Tone and Color Balance.

• Other Tools – Vignette, Fringing, Grain. Local adjustments include

• Depth mask: Adjust photo based on depth using the dual camera.

• Brush mask: Draw your mask with an easy-use brush tool.

• Color mask: Selective adjustment with color.

• Radial mask: Circular adjustment over your photo.

• Linear mask: Adjusting photo over a linear.

• Mirror mask: Adjusting photo over a mirror linear. Details Enhancement

• Bring out lost details of your photos with Dehaze, Clarity, Denoise tools.

• Add fantastic details to your photos with Ambiance, Bloom, Grain tools. High Quality Filters

• High quality filters made by professional photographers.

• Easily apply Multiple Filters to your photos with simple one-tap, mix more filters together that would make your photos more attractive. Photo Mixer

• Double Exposure: Seamlessly merge photos with various blending modes.

• Light Leaks: Emulate 1990′ film camera with light leaks texture overlays.

• Gradients: Apply Gradient textures to your photos with different blend modes.

• Grunge: Apply edgy look textures to your photos with different blend modes.

• Vintage: The style of color film photo from the 50’s, 60’s or 70’s. Photorealistic Effects

• Light & Shade: Creative stickers emulate light through a window & prism effects. you can change blend mode and opacity, flip horizontal, flip vertical, duplicate, delete and lock.

• Emulate Clouds, Rainbow and other Nature effects with creative stickers, just like Light & Shade stickers, you can rotate, translate, zoom, resize freely. Perspective Correction

• Liquify: Warp, Bulge, Pinch, Narrow

• Crop: Crop to standard sizes or freely.

• Rotate: Rotate by 90, flip horizontal, or straighten.

• Mirror: Adjustable vertical symmetry, horizontal symmetry mirror effects.

• Perspective: Fisheye, Wide Angle, Distortion, and Macro.

• Skew: Skew vertical and horizontal.

• Stretch: Stretch vertical and horizontal. Text & Poster & Effects

• Text: Add and customize text with various blending modes.

• Poster: with various Poster Templates, you can easily create a vintage look for your photos.

• Frames: Add borders, frames with various shapes.

• Effects: Easily convert your photos into artistic masterpieces. Retro effects, glitch effects, blink, low-poly, and more. Brushes & Drawing

• Draw with layers and blend modes. Actions & Presets

• Undo/Redo and delete unwanted steps from your edits.

• Copy Edits, Paste Edits, Apply Last Edits and Revert to original.

• Save your favorite edits as Presets.

• Delete presets, Rename presets.

• Buit-in presets, apply built-in presets for a retro feel.

Download Fine – Photo Editor

Great Conqueror: Rome

Normally $0.99.

Commander! The Roman Republic is on the rise, and many powerful nations around it will fight against you for supremacy. A war is imminent.

Rome needs the power of everyone! Great commanders including Caesar, Pompey, Antony, Octavian, and Spartacus will fight with you. Let’s witness the birth of the Great Conqueror! 【Campaign Mode】

Restore the scenes of hundreds of historical battles in Rome and witness fully how Rome evolves into a great empire stretching across Africa, Europe and Asia.

** Lead legions to participate in the Punic Wars, the Spartacus Uprising, the Conquest of Gaul, Caesar’s Civil War, Antony’s Civil War, the Conquest of the East, the Conquest of Germany and experience the rise and glory of Rome.

** Build cities, recruit soldiers, make war gear, form powerful naval fleets. Everything is under your control.

** Choose the secondary story, command the surrounding nations and tribes to fight against the powerful Roman army, and change their fate to be conquered.

** New technologies bring new visions. Researching technologies increases strength and speeds up conquest. 【Conquest Mode】

From the Mediterranean to the British Isles, Rome, Egypt and Carthage, the Gaul tribes, the Germanic peoples, the Empire of the East are contending for hegemony. Will Rome conquer the world, or will it be conquered and a new empire be built?

** Span hundreds of years from the Punic Wars of the Roman Republic, the Triumvirate to the era of Roman Empire.

** Enemies or friends, declare wars or form an alliance, assist allies or draw neutral countries. Choose the foreign policies that are in the best interest of your country and expand your territories.

** The tide of war is unstoppable. Expand cities, recruit legions, use strategies, research technologies, and lead your empire to the final victory.

** There are many countries to choose from, and each has the opportunity to conquer the world. Change their future, and lead them towards greatness. 【Expedition Mode】

Lead your legions to have an expedition, use strategies and tactics cleverly, deploy limited forces, give full play to your unlimited combat capabilities, and defeat powerful foreign troops!

** New challenge mode that brings you a novel gaming experience.

** Every step of the expedition comes with many difficulties and dangers. Keep adjusting your battle plans and you will reach the final victory.

** Gain the best war trophies and put on your conqueror uniforms. 【The Senate】

Rome was not built in a day. Build the Triumphal Arch, the Colosseum, the Pantheon, and restore the glory of the past!

** Complete the tasks issued by the Senate and win rich rewards.

** Train infantry, cavalry, archers and navy to improve their combat capabilities.

** Equip your generals with battle flags and treasures to upgrade skills and improve abilities. 【Characteristics】

*** Cultivate unique commanders, match skills freely, be flexible, and control the battlefield.

*** Support cloud archives, and your progress can be synchronized when changing the device. The safety of your archives are protected.

*** Conquest Mode supports the rankings in the Game Center. Capture more territories with less time and generals.

Download Great Conqueror: Rome