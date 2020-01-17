This is the Huawei P40 Pro’s unique design

Galaxy S20 rumors dominate the mobile landscape right now, just as last January and the year before that. The newest Samsung flagship is going to be one of the best Android handsets of the first half of the year, with the Korean vendor about to launch an insane Galaxy S20 model when it comes to specs. The Ultra is expected to feature four cameras, 16GB of RAM, and a ton of storage. But the most expensive Galaxy S20 won’t be the only high-end smartphone worth buying this year, as Huawei will soon unveil its own flagship series, the P40. The best of the lot will be the Pro version, which will feature a unique design and a better camera system.

Huawei already teased the P40 Pro’s design, and we’ve seen a few leaks since then explaining what’s supposed to be original about it. Overall, the phone will look a lot like the Galaxy S10, so that’s not entirely so original. However, the P40 will feature a display with four curved edges, which would be a first for the industry.

The whole point of this new screen design is to reduce the top and bottom bezels and increase the phone screen-to-body ratio. And now we have a high-resolution press render that proves all the leaks were accurate.

Evan Blass posted on Twitter the following image, which shows the P40 Pro from all angles, and confirms two colors. Blass says the phone will be available in a ceramic version, and that’s what we’re supposedly looking at.

The unusual screen curvatures can be seen in the following image. The side and top curves do not meed at the corners, which are made of metal, likely to assist with accidental drops.

However, the P40 won’t have the same waterfall display as the Mate 30 Pro (seen in the image at the top of this post) that was launched a few months ago. The Mate’s screen wraps around the sides, going almost all the way to the back.

Getting back to the P40 Pro press render above, we have a penta-lens camera system, complete with Leica branding on the back, just like other Huawei phones. One of the five cameras is a periscope lens, the last one in the first row — here’s a close-up of the camera module:

A dual-selfie lens camera is present on the front — again, it’s a hole-punch camera similar to what we saw on the Galaxy S10 last year.

The press render also reveals the phone will have two buttons on the right side, and a USB-C port on the bottom, right next to the SIM tray. There’s no headphone jack on the P40 Pro.

The only significant downside of the P40 Pro will be the software, as Huawei will likely ship this Android 10 phone without any built-in apps. The leaked image, however, doesn’t reveal any details about the software.

Huawei will unveil the P40 Pro at some point in March, in Paris, France.