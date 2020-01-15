If you’re looking for some new apps and games to check out on your iOS device, you’ve definitely come to the right place. We dug through hundreds of different iPhone and iPad apps on Wednesday morning that have gone on sale recently, and we pulled out the best of the bunch that are on sale for free. These freebies are all limited-time deals though, so download them soon before it’s too late.

Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize

Normally $3.99.

In seconds, raven scans your valuable printed memories, colorize them and you can add different template and filter combinations to your new digital photos. Share your old memories with your friends or save it on your phone easily. Raven turns your phone’s camera to a photo scanner that is the easiest way to meet old photos to new digital forms. FEATURES Your printed photos don’t have to be old and out of sight in albums. Raven offers very easy features to scan them.

– Take your printed picture photo and Raven scans it with its AI based technology in seconds.

– Edges are auto detected and edits the picture’s perspective automatically.

– If you want to change some edges and details manually, use smart rectangle tool and arrange the coordinates precisely. STYLISH FILTERS AND TEMPLATES Raven brings some simple and elegant filters to your unforgettable memories after the scanning process.

Filters effect the picture with a unique presentation and also Raven’s built-in templates turn the picture various covered versions.

– 8 filters to create desired feeling.

– 5 templates to present your style.

– Add to the templated picture what their names, date, location and unforgettable stories. SAVE AND SHARE OLD MOMENTS Everyone is accustomed to sharing photos taken recently. Do you want to save and share digital forms of your or family printed photos? It sound like the real #tbt.

– Save your photos in high resolution on your phone gallery or export to the cloud.

– Easily share with your social accounts and surprise your friends with your scattered child

hairs. Raven PRO

Colorize B&W photos with AI.

Get unique filters and templates.

Remove watermark.

HighNotes

Normally $1.99.

Never miss a meaningful moment! HighNotes is a journaling app designed in a way that encourages you take smaller notes more frequently so it doesn’t feel much of a commitment. It makes it easier to build a regular journaling habit. Attaching photos to your notes makes them more engaging and enjoyable to read. Keeping a journal many advantages like enhancing memory muscles, boosting comprehension, improving emotional health and communication skills. There are countless benefits you can count on with HighNotes.

Drop Flop!

Normally $0.99.

Test your finger reflex skills in this screen tapping, ball dropping good time! Game play is easy to learn, hard to put down

● Tap the screen to drop a ball

● Time your taps to catch each ball

● Play at your own pace Fast and smooth, perfect for all sorts of occasions, you can drop a flop at school, on the toilet, in your bed, at work, there’s no limit to where you can Drop Flop! I hope you enjoy playing!

AirSynth

Normally $0.99.

AirSynth enables anyone to make cool musical sounds with their hands! Using the latest depth sensing camera technology in your device, AirSynth allows you to synthesize music simply by holding your hands in the air. Combining new technology with vintage sounds, anyone can simulate a theremin for spooky effects. AirSynth looks great and has a clear, modern UI. It provides a cool real-time visualization of the depth data the camera sees. Simply start the app, and place your hands above it to control the audio pitch and volume of a range of special voices. AirSynth supports iPhone® X, XS, XR and iPad Pro. Hand input via depth camera is limited to only devices with the TrueDepth™ camera and FaceID™. Features

– Control with the movement of your hands

– Futuristic visualization of camera input

– Record your performances to video (New!)

– Choose from a variety of color themes (New!)

– Theremin style option

– Over 5 different voices to play

– Depth control even works in the dark!

Rhymes!

Normally $0.99.

Are you looking for good rhymes? Then you’re on right rhyming dictionary! The Rhymes! app helps you find rhymes for your poems, song lyrics, rap lyrics and much more! This application is perfect solution for beginners in the field of lyric such as novice rappers for rap rhymes or poem writers. Also for the school, this app is best suited for home exercises in the form of poems. You do not have to be a lyrical genius to get a good ending rhymes. The application has over 130,000 word entries that works offline anywhere and anytime. It provides a comprehensive rhymes output divided by syllable count. Also, there’s possibility to save needed words in “Favorites” in order to use it later. With the Rhymes! app you always find the right rhyme and if not, then there is not!

NumPad

Normally $2.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless extension of your Mac/Windows PC keyboard. Add dedicated numbers, arrows and other blocks to your Mac/Windows PC keyboard. Why buy additional hardware that you have to carry around with you if you can have it almost for free? AT A GLANCE

– Numeric block for Numbers, Excel, and your calculation needs;

– Arrows block for Keynote, Powerpoint and your other needs;

– Edit existing key pad keys & layout;

– Create your own key pads for any pro app you use;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac/Windows PC keyboard extension;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac/Windows PC when you don’t have access to other networks;

– 3 steps, under 30 seconds super easy setup. WORKS WITH

– Numbers;

– Excel;

– Calc;

– Keynote;

– Powerpoint;

– Many more. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.10 or above, Windows 7 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 10 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device. HELPER APP

Download free helper app from https://cherpake.com/get

Depello – color splash photos

Normally $2.99.

Color splash images instantly! It’s super quick and super easy. No finger painting is needed! All you have to do is tap on the color you want to highlight! Depello makes it possible to create stunning and effectful grayscale images with just a tap. Depello is a photo editing tool which converts your images and photos into black and white but preserves and highlights a color of your choice using state of the art computer vision algorithms. Make that red apple stand out among all the green ones!

The user interface is easy to use with minimal controls for smooth navigating and pinch to zoom features etc. Want to create amazing looking photos with the tap of a finger? Look no further, Depello is the app for you! It’s the best and easiest colorsplash / colorpop / recolor tool in the App Store! WHY USE DEPELLO: • Color splash/Color pop any image and and start highlighting colors

• Pinch to zoom and just tap the color of your choice

• Peek and pop with full 3D-touch supports on app icon and in image album

• Stay creative on both iPhone and iPad, in portrait and landscape!

• Supports multitasking on iOS9 or later

• Tell the world about your latest creations on Instagram and Facebook PREMIUM FEATURES: • Change the color of the highlighted color. Make that yellow

banana red!

• Draw with your fingers to manually make some parts of the photo into black & white.

