Apple just released iOS 13.3.1 beta 2 for iPhone

Following a long delay that lasted through the holiday season and the first couple weeks of the new year, Apple has finally returned with the first iOS and iPadOS betas of 2020. On Tuesday, the second developer betas of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 began rolling out, and as expected, they focus on bug fixes and performance issues. If any big additions or changes are discovered, we’ll be sure to update this post with the details.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.3.1 or iPadOS 13.3.1, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.