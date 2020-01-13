Galaxy S20 specs continue to leak online ahead of the phone’s unveiling

The phone formerly known as Galaxy S11 has appeared in several leaks today, seemingly confirming many of the previous reports about the Galaxy S10 successor. We saw leaked photos of an actual Galaxy S20+ in the wild, as well as leaked benchmarks that revealed the S20 won’t beat the latest iPhone when it comes to overall performance. On top of that, a couple of well-known insiders revealed more details about the specs of the Galaxy S20.

Ice Universe posted what appeared to be a cryptic tweet, revealing the standard configuration for a device would include 12GB of LPDDR5. To anyone following him, it should have been clear this was a reference to the Galaxy S20, which Ice then confirmed in reply to the thread.

All Galaxy S20 phones will come with 12GB of RAM on board, he said. It’s unclear whether he got his data from the leaked benchmark or a different source. What seems to be clear, however, is that 12GB of memory won’t be enough for Samsung’s new phone to beat the iPhone 11 in speed tests.

Separately, however, Ishan Agarwal, a consistent source of leaks, shared some of the Galaxy S20’s specs on Twitter. In a pair of tweets, Agarwal claimed he has confirmations for a few rumored features of the S20:

According to him, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will have a 108-megapixel primary camera and a periscope camera. Combined, the two will support 100x Hybrid Zoom. The Galaxy S20 and S20+, meanwhile, will feature 12-megapixel primary lenses, and feature 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays, respectively. All three phones should feature 120Hz screens, Agarwal suggests.

The most affordable Galaxy S20 will pack a built-in 4,000 mAh battery, he said in a second tweet, without revealing battery details for the other two devices:

As with the leaked photos report that focused mostly on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, the S20 Ultra is still a mystery. Agarwal doesn’t have a screen or battery size for the high-end device of the new smartphone line. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip phone on February 11th.