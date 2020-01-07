Everything Google announced at CES 2020

Unlike many of the other massive brands at CES 2020, Google didn’t bring any new hardware to Las Vegas, but the company did have some announcements to make. Most of these announcements revolved around Google Assistant, which continues to get smarter and smarter every single year. Below, we’ve rounded up all of the new features that Google revealed at CES, most of which won’t roll out to the public for quite some time.

Scheduled Actions

Later this year, you’ll be able to ask Google Assistant to turn on, turn off, start, or stop a compatible smart device at any time you choose. You’ll also be able to control more than 20 new devices in Google Home.

More smart devices

In 2020, August Smart Locks, Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box, Telus Wi-Fi Hub routers, GE Appliances Ultrafresh Front Load Washer, MOEN shower, D-Link Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight camera, VIAROOM Smart, Somfy TaHoma Hub, Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pro, and MerossSmart’s garage door opener will all work with Assistant. In other words, Google Assistant is going to be more capable than ever this year.

Household notes

Household notes are digital sticky notes you can create with Google Assistant on any compatible Smart Display. Anyone in the home can create or view these notes without having to sign in.

Speed dial

Similar to household notes, this new feature will allow you to place your most important contacts on speed dial, which means that anyone can call these contacts by talking to the Assistant or tapping their name on a Smart Display. Both speed dial and household notes will be out before the end of 2020.

Listen to web pages

Google says that its new screen reading technology is built on “new voice datasets to create more expressive and more natural sounding voices, so it’s easier to listen for a longer period of time.” Google Assistant will be able to read long-form content to you and translate content into 42 different languages.

Interpreter mode

Interpreter mode is a real-time translation feature that lets you have a free-flowing conversation with someone who speaks a different language on your phone, and this year, Google is “expanding the technology to new hotels, airports, sports stadiums, organizations aiding humanitarian efforts and more.”

Privacy updates

Google introduced two new voice actions to increase privacy control at CES: “Hey Google, that wasn’t for you” lets the Assistant know it should delete what it just heard when it is activated accidentally, and “Hey Google, are you saving my audio data?” will give you a rundown of your current privacy controls.

All in all, 2020 is shaping up to be another important year for Google’s AI. Google Assistant will be compatible with more smart devices, more soundbars, more televisions, more speakers, and more cars. And considering it’s still the beginning of January, this is probably just the tip of the iceberg for 2020 as well.