Huge leak: We know exactly when Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2 will launch

CES 2020 is the biggest consumer electronics show of the year and it’s set to kick off in just a few days. We’ll see all sorts of new gadgets and gizmos debut from thousands of different companies during the course of the week, from new TVs and PCs to headphones, smart home gadgets, and just about everything else you can think of. It’s shaping up to be the biggest CES yet, but a new leak already has us looking beyond CES to what’s coming next. That’s because a huge leak on Saturday reveals the exact date Samsung will launch its two next flagships, the Galaxy S20 series and the new Galaxy Fold 2.

We would be lying if we said called Samsung’s first-generation Galaxy Fold anything but a massive disappointment, but rumors suggest the second-generation model will have a much more manageable form factor and a far better design. Most importantly, we’re hearing from our own sources that it’ll also be far more durable so it won’t be as prone to damage as the original.

As for the next-generation Galaxy S, it appears as though Samsung is skipping from the Galaxy S10 series straight to the Galaxy S20 rather than calling its upcoming new flagship smartphone series “Galaxy S11” like everyone expects. It sort of works since this is 2020, but we’ve heard whispers that Samsung also didn’t want to launch the “Galaxy S11” in 2020 after Apple already released its “iPhone 11” in 2019. Whatever the case, we’re expecting the Galaxy S20 series to offer some big upgrades over last year’s Galaxy S10 phones, especially where camera quality is concerned. Just this past week, we heard from the world’s top Samsung insider that the camera systems on the upcoming Galaxy S20 will bring “unprecedented” new tech.

So, when can we expect to finally learn all the official details about the upcoming Galaxy S20 series and the all-new Galaxy Fold 2? A number of people including well-known smartphone leaker Max Winebach dug up Samsung’s official promo video for its next “Unpacked” press conference, and the leaked video was posted on Twitter.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

As is quite clear from the note at the end of the video, Samsung’s next big Unpacked event will take place on February 11th. As is also clear from the video, not one but two new smartphone series will be unveiled at the event. A taller rectangle can be seen in place of the first “A” in the word “Galaxy,” while the second “A” is replaced by a more square shape. The latter is thought to represent the Galaxy Fold 2, while the former is the shape of the phones that will be included in Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series.