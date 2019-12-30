Samsung to unveil the world’s first bezel-less HDTV at CES 2020

For years now, Samsung’s HDTVs have delivered top-notch picture quality while also boasting some incredibly sleek designs. Indeed, you’d be hard-pressed to find a TV manufacturer capable of matching what Samsung has been able to bring to the table over the past few years.

Samsung, though, isn’t content to rest on its laurels and will reportedly show off some new HDTV designs at CES 2020. While 3D TV was nothing more than a fad and curved OLED panels never really seemed to gain much traction, Samsung at CES is hoping that it will have more luck with a brand new Zero Bezel TV.

For as thin as bezels have become on current HDTVs, Samsung is planning to eliminate them altogether, according to a new report from SamMobile.

The report claims that the bezel-less design will only be available on models that are 65-inches and above.

Now, you might be wondering: Aren’t there bezel-less HDTVs already out on the market? Yes and no. While some TV manufacturers might use that term in their marketing, the TVs in question still have something of a thin border. Samsung’s Zero Bezel design, in contrast, will truly be bezel-less.

“Samsung is said to have completely removed the border that surrounds the Zero Bezel TV,” the report notes. “It has apparently been able to achieve this by welding the display panel and the TV’s body together.”

This is incredibly intriguing, especially in light of the gimmicks TV manufacturers typically throw our way. While it’s entirely possible that consumers won’t be interested in paying a premium for a bezel-less design, we’re still quite excited to check it out.