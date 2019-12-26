Drinking a beverage without a coaster has always been inherently risky. In fact, most adult homeowners would admonish such juvenile behavior. Still, it happens rather often, and if you’re one of those homeowners or hosts in general who would never dream of that, you’re going to need to prepare for the worst. Well, the only way to prepare against such a barbaric act, is, well, ensuring your home has enough coasters to meet its number one adversary: table rings. Luckily, there are seemingly millions of different coasters that can adequately prevent damage to your living room or dining room setup. But like any proud host, we’d imagine you’d want something a little better than “adequate.” That’s why we decided to scour the internet for some of the best coasters to protect your living room furniture. Now, you could always opt for a cardboard coaster that you’d find in a chain restaurant or the bar down the street, but they’re disposable and essentially a bandage solution. Plus, they don’t necessarily represent an “aesthetically pleasing” option for your living room setup. So without further ado, let’s look at some of the best drink coasters for your living room, and you’ll never have to worry about drink-induced wear and tear in your home, again.

Best Wooden Coaster

For a classic, wooden coaster that’s a mixture of both traditional style and modern aesthetics, this Lipper International 8833 Bamboo Wood Round Coasters and Caddy set is a great choice. The seven-piece set is made of high-quality, eco-friendly bamboo, making it both elegant and ultra-durable. It comes with six 4 1/4″ D x 1/2″ H premium coasters and one caddy that provides a hub to store all of the pieces so that you don’t lose them. And considering that it’s made of a natural, renewable resource in bamboo, the set is easy to maintain and clean. Keep in mind, however, you should only hand wash them, so don’t put them in the dishwasher or run them under a sink. Just use mild soap and cool water to clean each individual coaster.

Best Ceramic Coaster

These Absorbing Stone Mandala Coasters for Drinks by Teivio are a little busier, but there’s no doubt that they add a little “Zen” to your living room setup. Unlike the typical set of coasters — which usually contain six coaster units — this pack provides eight, round, ceramic stone coasters in eight unique mandala styles. The upper layer of each coaster is made of an absorbent ceramic that is far more durable than a silicone coaster. The bottom of each coaster is made with a high-quality cork material that protects the table from scratches while providing additional gripping that allows the coaster to better stick to the table. These decorative coasters are also finished with a frosted glaze that keeps each pattern bright and never fades. With a 4″ diameter, these coasters are wide enough for a wide variety of glasses like mugs or cups. Plus, being that they’re made of ceramic, they’re super easy to clean — simply rinse it off with some water and you’re good to go.

Best Furniture Coaster

There’s a good chance that you didn’t even realize that coasters for couches and chairs even existed. The rule of thumb has generally been to not take your beverages onto said furniture unless you had a flat surface to put it down on. Well, that’s all out the window, thanks to the CouchCoaster – The Ultimate Drink Holder for Your Sofa. This one-size-fits-all coaster is made with a patented design that allows this hybrid coaster/beverage holder to sit right on the arm of your chair or couch without moving. It’s made with a flexible, weighted, BPA-free silicone body with a tacky base that sticks to any furniture surface without issue. It securely keeps your beverage within arms reach and prevents spills and stains from getting on your furniture. It can be used on either leather or fabric surfaces, and can even serve as an alternative to a coffee table if you don’t have the room or simply don’t want to buy one. One thing to keep in mind: the coaster requires your chair or sofa to possess a sidearm that’s at least 5.5” / 14cm wide with gently sloping sides in order to properly fit.