Best Set of Reusable Bowl Lids to Keep Leftovers Fresh

Getting ready for dinner or lunch the following day after you’ve had a terrific meal the day prior only to realize that you didn’t properly store the leftovers and they’ve gone bad is a tragedy. Well, maybe it’s not that severe but it is very upsetting. Having loose fitting tupperware or running out of plastic wrap or aluminum foil is a common occurrence and will definitely come back to bite you when you want those bites. In order to keep your food the way you want it and to be ready to heated up (or not heated up if you’re the kind of person who enjoys pizza or Chinese food cold), you have to make sure your food is covered up. We’ve highlighted three of our favorite reusable lids, so you’ll be ready for lunch at work, dinner at home or any late night meal that you’re grabbing from the fridge.

Best Stretch Lids

Perfect to cover bowls of your leftovers, the Silicone Stretch Lids by i-Kawachi comes in a six pack and are easy to order. It can cover cooked food, fruit, salads, sauces and even drinks too. Feel free to save your juice for later in the day or keep your coffee or tea ready to be warmed up. This set of six come in various sizes, allowing you to stretch them over your containers big and small. It will fit most bowls, pans, jars, cups, mugs, or even fruit. This will cover melon easily to save it from getting soggy. These are made out of BPA-free material that is food grade and completely non-toxic. The best thing about these lids is that you can put them in the microwave and the freezer, as they are cold and heat-resistant. Each one is resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and will remain intact for a very long time. These will help you reduce your plastic waste and use.

Best Suction Lids

If you don’t want to repurchase your plastic wrap or aluminum foil when you run out of it, pick up the Perfect and Simple Silicone Bowl Lids. No longer will you have to worry about splatter in your microwave when you’re reheating the leftovers from the night before, as these are safe for reheating up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. These have a cutting edge design that are engineered to hold their shape and are easy to place and handle, no matter how you’re using them. These are made from 100% food grade silicone that is certified by FDA standards. It comes in sizes ranging from 5″, 6″, 7″, 7.8″, and 10.2″, so you’ll be able to pack up just about These are great gift ideas, as anybody can use them in their home. Each one has an interlocking handle on two of the sides that keeps it suctioned to the bowl, keeping the food safe to eat later on. These come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, because Perfect and Simple want to make sure all of their customers are happy with their purchases. From what we can tell by using these, there’s no way you won’t be.

Best Large Pack of Lids

For those who have a lot of bowls and containers or have multiple refrigerators for your big family, check out the fabquality 15 Pack Silicone Stretch Lids. With this fantastic set, you’ll get 12 lids, two of each of the sizes 2.5″, 3.5″, 4.5″, 5.7″, 6.4″, and 8.2″. You’ll also receive two gift bags to go along with the lids as well as a metal drinking straw, which will lower your plastic waste use and give you a reusable straw whenever you need one. Each lids is made from flexible silicone and is round yet stretchy in order to fit your bowls easily. These seal your food up, allowing you to store it for longer and preventing spills in the microwave or refrigerator. They won’t slip off when you’re moving stuff from the counter to the fridge after you’ve packed it up. You’ll also receive a smoothie and juicing recipes PDF.