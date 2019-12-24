Someone deepfaked Sylvester Stallone’s face into ‘Home Alone’ and my childhood is ruined

The 1990 holiday classic Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin and directed by Chris Columbus has carved out a well-deserved spot for itself on various best-of lists, like Rotten Tomatoes’ 55 Best Christmas Movies of All Time, as well as in the hearts of movie fans around the world who crack open the DVD case every holiday. The story of the bumbling Wet Bandits, of Kevin McCallister’s family being so les incompetents that they accidentally leave him at home before jetting off for their European Christmas getaway, and Kevin’s valiant effort to defend his home from the intruders is one of those childhood favorites that never gets old.

So leave it to some Grinch, like the supremely talented YouTube channel Ctrl Shift Face, to find a way to ruin my childhood forever.

Before explaining what the channel did, I’m just going to leave this here as a preamble:

Introducing Home Stallone, people. That’s right — the channel deep-faked the face of Sylvester Stallone onto that of Macaulay Culkin’s, because you know you just always wanted to see what it would look like if the McCallisters left the Italian Stallion home alone, right?

Let’s also just say, this trailer also takes some liberties with the plot of Home Alone and, in the words of one commenter, goes from 0-100 real quick.

Apologies in advance if this messes up anyone’s beloved tradition of a Home Alone rewatch this holiday season. The Ctrl Shift Face handiwork here, though, is pretty on point yet again and will perhaps be familiar to readers of our blog, as we’ve also highlighted it in the past. You may recall, for example, that we also spotlighted the channel’s super-creepy deepfake of Tom Cruise’s face onto that of Bill Hader’s during a late-night talk show segment — Hader is already a masterful mimic anyway, and adding Tom Cruise’s face to his impersonation took the whole thing up several impressive notches higher (you can check out those results here).