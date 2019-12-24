GTA 6 will not be ready in time for PS5 and new Xbox launch next year

A series of reports in the past few months revealed that Rockstar Games may unveil Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) a lot sooner than initially expected. Summer 2020, a hip hop group said on social media, with a job on the studio’s website seemingly confirming that GTA 6 is in development. Weeks later, we learned the potential location for the game, from a cryptic Rockstar tweet, which seemed to suggest that an announcement might be near. However, if you were hoping to play GTA 6 on your brand new PS5 or Xbox Series X console next holiday season, you won’t like this leak.

A Twitter account that goes by the name @PSErebus, and which made several claims about the PS5’s launch and price in the past, said the other day that GTA 6 is scheduled for a fall 2021 release.

Grand Theft Auto VI from developer Rockstar Games is currently scheduled to be released in Fall 2021 pic.twitter.com/5Tftp1aQla — PlayStation (@PSErebus) December 23, 2019

Both the PS5 and the new Xbox will hit stores in holiday season 2020, so buyers will have to wait about a year to get their hands on the highly anticipated GTA 5 sequel. That said, GTA 5 will be available on both consoles, given that the PS5 and Xbox series are supposed to be backward compatible.

We have no way of verifying any of this at this time, and Rockstar probably isn’t going to spoil the surprise just yet. However, the studio might tease and demo the upcoming GTA installment at one of next year’s gaming events. After all, with all the buzz around the PS5 and Xbox Series X, studios will probably want to make several announcements about their incoming creations.

On a related note, a report a few days ago said the Xbox will have a considerable advantage over the PS5 next year, as it’ll get more launch games, including exclusive titles. If this GTA 6 rumor pans out, neither Microsoft nor Sony will be able to take advantage of it to sell GTA bundles next Christmas.