Best Baster for Your Turkey Dinner

Imagine that it’s the first time you’re hosting Thanksgiving and you’re ready to impress your family and friends. You’re cutting the turkey and you realize your worst fear: it’s dry. Now you’re going to have to hear from Aunt Karen about how you didn’t cook the turkey correctly. To avoid a mishap like this, you need to constantly baste your poultry and you need a quality baster to do so. Nobody wants to bite into a piece of white or dark meat that you’re expecting to be a moist, juicy, delicious mouthful to only realize you’re getting a chalky, crumbly mess. Properly basting your bird will get you the highest praises and keep your guests from talking behind your back. With any of these three basters we’ve highlighted for you, you’ll be the star chef any time you cook turkey.

Best Baster and Injector Set

Not only can your poultry become moist and special by basting it but you can also lock flavors into the meat with an injector. With the Norpro Deluxe Stainless Steel Baster with Injector and Cleaning Brush, you’ll have you and your guests covered. Before you even get your meat and poultry ready for the grill or oven, use the injector to infuse flavorful juices. In order to do that, you just need to attach the supplied needle to your baster. It’s really that simple to make sure you get mouth-watering bites every bite. This set also comes with a cleaning brush, since the stainless steel baster is hard to clean with just water. Plus, you’ll want to make sure you don’t leave any type of marinade or liquid in the baster over time, keeping it safe for future use. This baster measures 11″ x 2″ x 2″ and can hold up to 1.5oz or 45 mL. The bulb head provides powerful suction and allows you to draw up the sauce and pour it out over the meat. Basting is recommended every half hour when roasting or 15 minutes when grilling.

Best Dripless Baster

When you’re preparing your meal, you don’t want a huge mess to have to clean up afterwards. Using the Tovolo 80-11001P Easy-To-Use Angled Tipped Dripless Baster will help guarantee that you’re doing less work post meal, so you can settle your stomach by sitting on the couch. You’ll be able to distribute your liquid evenly, thanks to the ergonomic design of the bulb on the baster. Squeezing the bulb opens the drip-preventing valve, which keeps your kitchen counter clean. Releasing the bulb locks the valve and seals the juice inside. The bulb is made from silicone and it is small enough to fit inside any kitchen drawer. The angled tip allows you to pour the basting liquid on in just the way that you want to and it is removable, making cleaning it easy. The cylinder is made from clear plastic, so you can always see what is in your baster and how much you’ve squeezed out as you’re applying it to your food. This set also comes with an additional tip, in case you accidentally break or lose one. It is heat resistant to make the transferring of hot liquids simple. This baster measures 11.5″ x 2.25″ x 2.25″ and the entire set is dishwasher safe. It also comes with a brush to help you clean inside the cylinder.

Best Value Baster

For those looking for a simple, no-hassle baster that you can use quickly, then the Norpro Nylon Baster is a solid choice. It can hold up to 1.5oz at a time and measures 10.5″ x 2″ x 2″. This baster is made from a silicone rubber bulb and a hard plastic tube that is suitable for foods. It is heat resistant up to 450°F, so you can use it on a pan that has been in the oven without worrying about wearing it down. It’s perfect for transferring liquids to and from a pan or for adding marinades to your food. You don’t just have to use this on turkeys, as this can cover food such as pork chops, scallops, chicken, pot roast or fish. Use it for drizzling sauces on meats and you won’t be dissatisfied with this cost-effective option. It can also be used for fish tank maintenance or in the garage for automotive repairs and for changing brake fluid.