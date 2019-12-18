iOS 13.3.1 public beta 1 is now available to download

After a couple of peace and quiet since Apple’s last iOS update was released, the company surprised us all on Tuesday by releasing iOS 13.3.1 beta 1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 1 for developers. We have now gone 24 hours with no massive bugs having been found in the new betas, which means it’s now time to widen the net and make them available to end users who are enrolled in the public beta program. iOS 13.3.1 public beta 1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 public beta 1 were both released on Wednesday afternoon, and they’re available immediately to anyone with a compatible device that is currently enrolled in Apple’s public beta program. There aren’t any exciting new features to speak of in these latest beta releases, but there are plenty of bug fixes and optimizations that you’ll definitely want to get your hands on as soon as possible.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.3.1 or iPadOS 13.3.1, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS 13.3.1 or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.