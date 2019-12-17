Lime’s new subscription plan makes e-scooter much more affordable

Electric scooters have only increased in popularity in the past few years, providing users with a quick and affordable travel means that can easily replace other forms of transport, so it’s no wonder that scooter-sharing companies are looking to differentiate themselves from rivals with new features and services. Lime is one of them, and the company on Tuesday launched a subscription plan that frequent Lime e-scooters users will surely appreciate.

Called LimePass and available in three major markets where Lime scooters are available, including Australia, New Zealand, and the US, the subscription costs $4.99 per week. For that price, you get unlimited free scooter unlocks during the period, which is a great deal, especially if you find yourself renting Lime scooters several times a day.

Image Source: Lime

You’ll get to save about $1 per ride with free unlocks, but you still have to pay the regular per-minute rate. The more often you ride Lime scooters, the faster that subscription will pay for itself. All you need to do to not lose money on the subscription is rent at least five scooter rides per week. If you’re already doing that, then the subscription is definitely for you.

It’s unclear whether the LimePass program will also be available in other markets where Lime operates but considering that Lime says in its press release you get to save $1 or €1 per ride, it sounds like the subscription might come to Europe next.

To sign up, you’ll need to open the mobile app, go to the menu icon in the left corner, and tap on the LimePass icon. You’ll probably need to have the latest Lime app installed on your iPhone or Android phone to get the new LimePass subscription. And if none of this sounds appealing to you, you can always just buy the best electric scooter we tested all year, which is still down to its discounted Black Friday price.