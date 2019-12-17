Apple just released iOS 13.3.1 beta 1 for the iPhone

It’s been at least a couple of weeks since Apple’s last iOS update was released, so that means we were long overdue for a new beta. What, you thought Apple was going to leave well enough alone until after the holidays? The company loves betas far too much for that, so it decided to surprise us with a new release on Tuesday afternoon. iOS 13.3.1 beta 1 has now been released for Apple’s iPhone and iPod touch lineup, while iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 1 was released alongside it for all compatible iPad models. This release is all about bug fixes and ironing out even more wrinkles — like a Screen Time bug that has been annoying people — as opposed to adding new features, so you obviously shouldn’t expect anything mind-blowing in this release.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.3.1 or iPadOS 13.3.1, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS 13.3.1 or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.